newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's borders are now open. Launceston Airport is set to welcome more than 2000 arrivals today as borders open to the rest of the country. Depending on where you're going and where you're coming from, the rules look very different. Here's what you need to know if you're hoping to travel this Christmas and New Year period: Travellers to Tasmania, including returning residents, need to provide their contact and travel details before entering the state, to help manage the risk of COVID-19 at Tasmania's borders. All travellers must register through the Tas e-Travel system and you will be required to scan your QR code on arrival in Tasmania. You must have evidence of your vaccination certificate and - if required - a negative result from your COVID-19 PCR pre-departure test. Arriving from a low-risk area: You do not need to be tested for COVID-19 or quarantine and just need to register your travel via the Tas E-Travel website. Arriving from a high-risk area: You must apply for approval to enter Tasmania regardless of where you have been before arrival. Visit www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au for information on how to apply to enter the State. If you cannot provide evidence of your vaccination status, you will be required to quarantine for up to 14 days or until you can provide evidence of vaccination. Travellers will be able to complete a manual form on arrival and will also be required to demonstrate the necessary evidence. This information is available on the COVID-19 website, and can also be obtain by calling the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 People without smart phones are able to present a hard copy of their COVID test result present on arrival. Private pathology clinics in other jurisdictions will conduct pre-travel COVID-19 tests and will generally provide a COVID-19 testing and results certificate to the traveller. If you can't access your COVID-19 vaccination certificate online, you can ask your GP to print your immunisation history statement. If you cannot provide evidence of your negative test result on arrival, you will be required to quarantine until you can provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test on or after day five. If a COVID-19 test is taken after arrival, you will be advised to stay home until you get a negative test result. You need to upload the result to the Tas e-Travel system. Simple answer, no. A test must be a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, which involves nasal and throat swabs. This type of test is highly accurate and considered the gold standard for detecting an active infection of COVID-19. You are exempt from the testing requirement if: If vaccinated you will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to travel then quarantine for seven days in a suitable premises, which could be home-based, on arrival. You will be tested on day 1, 5 or 6 and on day 13. You will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to travel, then quarantine in a designated facility for 14 days at your place of arrival (which would not be in Tasmania) with testing in place on day 1-5 or 6-13. READ MORE: Daughter tells inquest of last night she saw her mum The only international exceptions to the extreme risk classification are Singapore, Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and the South Island of New Zealand which fall under the same category as a high risk jurisdiction where requirements are to be fully vaccinated and produce a COVID-19 negative test 72 hours prior to travel. This also applies to Antarctica only for international expeditioners from Hobart to Christchurch who quarantine prior to their departure. If you have visited a low-risk exposure site, you must monitor yourself for symptoms. You must get tested if you develop symptoms, even if they are mild. You are not required to quarantine. A casual contact is someone who has been in the same place as a confirmed case during their infectious period but does not meet the requirements for a close contact. You must get tested between days 3 and 5. You are not required to quarantine but you must wear a mask for 14 days from exposure to the COVID-19 case, when you can't physically distance from others. If you develop symptoms before or after the required test, you should isolate and have a test immediately. The requirements for casual contacts are the same for vaccinated or unvaccinated people. Vaccinated: You must quarantine immediately and have a COVID-19 test. You must get tested again on day 5 or 6. If your test results are negative, you will be released from quarantine after 7 days. You must also be tested again on day 12 or 13. If you develop symptoms between the required tests, you should isolate and have a test immediately. Unvaccinated: You must quarantine immediately for 14 days from exposure to the COVID-19 case. You must have a minimum of two COVID-19 tests. You will need to be tested immediately at the start of your quarantine, and again on day 12-13. If your test results are all negative, you will be released from quarantine after 14 days. Vaccinated: People who are vaccinated and in the same household as a close contact are not required to quarantine but should limit further exposure to the contact and avoid high-risk settings for 14 days. If you show symptoms, you should get tested. Unvaccinated: People who are unvaccinated and in the same household as a close contact must also follow the quarantine requirements. If Public Health notifies you that a confirmed COVID-19 case is linked to your workplace, they will work with you to identify what you need to do to protect other people and continue normal activities within your business as soon and as safely as possible. The initial steps Public Health may ask you to take are to review and activate your COVID-19 Safety Plan and/or Outbreak Management Plan, Organise cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched areas, and instruct people in your setting to wear face masks. Unvaccinated patrons cannot enter pubs, nightclubs, bars and event (such as music festivals) where people are freely mixing and moving, including drinking standing up. The wearing of masks are recommended where you cannot physically distance in indoor spaces. There are situations when wearing a mask is mandatory in Tasmania. The mask must cover your mouth and nose. Face masks must be worn by everyone aged 12 years and older who is: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33x2EhhAkH8V5ukLXns43Jt/cb2bdb9d-c6d8-4778-8909-4ce97cd9d75d.jpg/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg