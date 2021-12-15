Vaccinated or unvaccinated, find out what you can and can't do now borders are open
Tasmania's borders are now open.
Launceston Airport is set to welcome more than 2000 arrivals today as borders open to the rest of the country.
Depending on where you're going and where you're coming from, the rules look very different.
Here's what you need to know if you're hoping to travel this Christmas and New Year period:
Coming to Tasmania
Travellers to Tasmania, including returning residents, need to provide their contact and travel details before entering the state, to help manage the risk of COVID-19 at Tasmania's borders.
All travellers must register through the Tas e-Travel system and you will be required to scan your QR code on arrival in Tasmania.
You must have evidence of your vaccination certificate and - if required - a negative result from your COVID-19 PCR pre-departure test.
Vaccinated
Arriving from a low-risk area: You do not need to be tested for COVID-19 or quarantine and just need to register your travel via the Tas E-Travel website.
Arriving from a high-risk area:
- You are required to return a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure to Tasmania.
- If you are Tasmanian and have been out of the state for less than 7 days, you do not need to receive a test prior to entering the state, but you are required to be tested within 24 hours of returning. You do not need to quarantine while you wait for the test result unless you have symptoms. If a positive result is returned you will be contacted by Public Health authorities.
- If you cannot provide evidence of your vaccination status or negative test result on arrival, you will be required to quarantine for up to 14 days or until you can provide evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test on or after day five.
Unvaccinated
You must apply for approval to enter Tasmania regardless of where you have been before arrival. Visit www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au for information on how to apply to enter the State.
If you cannot provide evidence of your vaccination status, you will be required to quarantine for up to 14 days or until you can provide evidence of vaccination.
What do I do if I don't have a smartphone?
Travellers will be able to complete a manual form on arrival and will also be required to demonstrate the necessary evidence.
This information is available on the COVID-19 website, and can also be obtain by calling the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738
People without smart phones are able to present a hard copy of their COVID test result present on arrival.
Private pathology clinics in other jurisdictions will conduct pre-travel COVID-19 tests and will generally provide a COVID-19 testing and results certificate to the traveller.
If you can't access your COVID-19 vaccination certificate online, you can ask your GP to print your immunisation history statement.
I'm a FIFO worker in a high-risk area. How do I get a test when I don't have access to a testing site prior to departure?
If you cannot provide evidence of your negative test result on arrival, you will be required to quarantine until you can provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test on or after day five.
If a COVID-19 test is taken after arrival, you will be advised to stay home until you get a negative test result. You need to upload the result to the Tas e-Travel system.
Can I get a rapid antigen test before travelling?
Simple answer, no.
A test must be a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, which involves nasal and throat swabs. This type of test is highly accurate and considered the gold standard for detecting an active infection of COVID-19.
You are exempt from the testing requirement if:
- You are under five years of age; or
- You have a current medical exemption from requiring undertaking a PCR COVID-19 test; or
- You are a transport, freight and logistics worker or international aircrew complying with the testing regime that applies to these workers.
International travel - extreme-risk areas
Vaccinated
If vaccinated you will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to travel then quarantine for seven days in a suitable premises, which could be home-based, on arrival.
You will be tested on day 1, 5 or 6 and on day 13.
Unvaccinated
You will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to travel, then quarantine in a designated facility for 14 days at your place of arrival (which would not be in Tasmania) with testing in place on day 1-5 or 6-13.
The only international exceptions to the extreme risk classification are Singapore, Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and the South Island of New Zealand which fall under the same category as a high risk jurisdiction where requirements are to be fully vaccinated and produce a COVID-19 negative test 72 hours prior to travel.
This also applies to Antarctica only for international expeditioners from Hobart to Christchurch who quarantine prior to their departure.
COVID management
I've visited a low exposure site, what do I do?
If you have visited a low-risk exposure site, you must monitor yourself for symptoms.
You must get tested if you develop symptoms, even if they are mild. You are not required to quarantine.
I've been told I am a casual contact, what does this mean?
A casual contact is someone who has been in the same place as a confirmed case during their infectious period but does not meet the requirements for a close contact. You must get tested between days 3 and 5.
You are not required to quarantine but you must wear a mask for 14 days from exposure to the COVID-19 case, when you can't physically distance from others.
If you develop symptoms before or after the required test, you should isolate and have a test immediately. The requirements for casual contacts are the same for vaccinated or unvaccinated people.
I am a close contact of someone who has tested positive, what do I do?
Vaccinated:
You must quarantine immediately and have a COVID-19 test. You must get tested again on day 5 or 6.
If your test results are negative, you will be released from quarantine after 7 days. You must also be tested again on day 12 or 13.
If you develop symptoms between the required tests, you should isolate and have a test immediately.
Unvaccinated:
You must quarantine immediately for 14 days from exposure to the COVID-19 case.
You must have a minimum of two COVID-19 tests. You will need to be tested immediately at the start of your quarantine, and again on day 12-13.
If your test results are all negative, you will be released from quarantine after 14 days.
Someone I live with has tested positive. Do I have to quarantine?
Vaccinated:
People who are vaccinated and in the same household as a close contact are not required to quarantine but should limit further exposure to the contact and avoid high-risk settings for 14 days. If you show symptoms, you should get tested.
Unvaccinated:
People who are unvaccinated and in the same household as a close contact must also follow the quarantine requirements.
I'm a business owner, and a positive case visited my premises. Do I have to shut?
If Public Health notifies you that a confirmed COVID-19 case is linked to your workplace, they will work with you to identify what you need to do to protect other people and continue normal activities within your business as soon and as safely as possible.
The initial steps Public Health may ask you to take are to review and activate your COVID-19 Safety Plan and/or Outbreak Management Plan, Organise cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched areas, and instruct people in your setting to wear face masks.
I'm not vaccinated, can I still enter certain premises?
Unvaccinated patrons cannot enter pubs, nightclubs, bars and event (such as music festivals) where people are freely mixing and moving, including drinking standing up.
When and where do I need to wear a mask?
The wearing of masks are recommended where you cannot physically distance in indoor spaces. There are situations when wearing a mask is mandatory in Tasmania. The mask must cover your mouth and nose.
Face masks must be worn by everyone aged 12 years and older who is:
- in an indoor area of the airport that is open to passengers or a member of the public;
- boarding a commercial domestic aircraft, including when on the tarmac;
- on board a commercial domestic aircraft in Tasmanian airspace;
- in an indoor area of the Spirit of Tasmania terminal that is open to passengers or other members of the public;
- in a vehicle that is at the Spirit of Tasmania terminal, on board the vessel, or while proceeding through the Biosecurity screening and other check points;
- in a communal area on board the Spirit of Tasmania vessel while the vessel is at the terminal or in Tasmanian waters; and
- in a public hospital
- in a private hospital
- in a day-procedure facility
- at any event that has more than 1000 people in attendance, regardless of whether the event is seated or unseated, indoors or outdoors. This includes while queuing, entering or exiting from the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner