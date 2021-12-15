news, local-news,

ATTENDING the BBL match at UTAS Stadium on Wednesday night I was horrified at the number of patrons either not wearing a mask properly or not at all. These patrons were not eating or drinking and no one policed this in the area I was seated in. There were static messages on the screen. READ MORE: Mystery donor pays off 150 lay-bys at Launceston Toyworld I would recommend that a video be made using a Hurricanes player showing us how to wear a mask correctly, especially covering the nose where air and virus flow freely. If we have this requirement it needs to be enforced. After December 15 this is essential for all Tasmanians' safety. MYSELF, along with many I've spoken to find it ludicrous that the Tasmanian government is welcoming coronavirus into this island state, which is totally free of the virus. I understand we can't stay in this bubble forever but with the new Omicron variant circulating the globe it doesn't make sense to open up Tasmania and invite the virus, which has the potential to put people in hospital and in coffins. READ MORE: Premier Peter Gutwein announces childcare vaccine mandate The people of Tasmania have not been asked their opinion. There has been no voting offered and with such a large proportion of the population here being elderly, these people are even more vulnerable as a high percentage have multiple underlying health conditions so adding coronavirus to their existing health conditions is a recipe for disaster. On top of which is the dreaded news that these horrendous masks will be introduced which cause high levels of anguish and distress. Faces disappear, smiles and all manner of facial expressions are never seen, facial sores and irritations appear, hearing issues become problematic, summer heat causes more distress as faces are covered over. Money, greed and the economy are the reasons given for opening our state, but aren't human lives more important. Western Australia is waiting and keeping their borders closed. Please keep us safe, closing our borders for another six to 12 months would give more time for this pandemic to end. THE Tasmanian government is entitled to set its rules re covid testing, but not to arrange a system to allow visitors to easily comply with those rules will discourage those visitors the local economy has missed. I will get tested in NSW, then on arrival I will need to get tested again and isolate until results. READ MORE: Prospect, Riverside students celebrate school's end But all the testing facilities closed until the next day. We will now not be going out and spending money over the weekend. I will hopefully be free to do business on Monday then go home with at least a $1000 unspent. Sorry Tassie.

