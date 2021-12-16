Coal closures a burning issue for Australia

news, local-news, coal, climate change, covid, cricket, shop local, Helen Polley, Ashes Test

AUSTRALIA'S new electricity planning blueprint from the Australian Energy Market Operator estimates that coal closures will occur at three times the expected rate, and all the country's brown coal generators could be closed by 2032. These projections for coal closures have significant political implications, as both major parties are predicting no early coal closures. More crucially, our 11 mining communities in Australia deserve honest answers about their job prospects and need to be supported, as they transition from the dying fossil fuel industry to economically flourishing sectors such as the renewable energy industry. Over the last few years, the ducks, roosters and some cats have been removed from the Punchbowl Reserve, I assume to leave only native animals in the reserve. Native hens, pademelons, and possums are now seen at various times of the day. I notice now that it is very rare to see a loose dog in the reserve. Would it now be possible to bring in other native animals to the reserve such as the forester kangaroo, Bennett's wallaby, echidna, wombats (mange free) and platypus? I have been in other parks and reserves in Australia where kangaroos, wallabies and wombats have lost their fear of humans and wander about amongst people. Maria Island is a good example. It would be wonderful to see kangaroos and wallabies grazing the Punchbowl lawns. I believe wallabies are seen nearby at the Launceston golf course. Please consider my ideas. SMALL businesses in Tasmania have shown great determination throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to remain viable, doing what they can to stay afloat. Winter is usually a quieter time, but the drop in sales hit local businesses particularly hard. I commend the efforts of Tasmanians who have done their part in shopping locally. Their support for our small businesses has been invaluable and a true indication of our Tassie spirit. As summer approaches and travellers will once again be able to return to our state, many local retailers are gearing up for what will hopefully be a fruitful season. This Christmas, where you can I urge you to be vocal - shop local. I CAN'T believe the arrogance of the state government, $4 million for a Test match and still waiting lists blowing out, ambulance ramping and long waits to be treated in casualty. The state government's priority is obviously sport first, all Tasmania second. I AM all for safeguards and precautions when it comes to COVID. That being said, I am not in agreement with the new travel update announced by Premier Gutwein. My husband, who is Tasmanian and lives with me in the US, was thrilled to learn of the December 15 opening. This meant my husband would be able to see his elderly mother, sisters, and nieces and nephews for Christmas after two long years. Imagine the disappointment after hearing the news of a seven-day quarantine for overseas arrivals. We are both double vaccinated with a booster, we purchased our flights, and even selected a hotel in Sydney for the three-day quarantine only to have this announcement wreck our entire agenda. What is the point, Premier Gutwein, of getting Tasmania to the vaccination rate of 90 per cent putting COVID testing protocols upon arrival in place, registering travel through Tas e-Travel etc, if you still insist on a seven-day quarantine? Will the Ashes players and family be following the same protocols as all oversea arrivals are expected to follow? Will seasonal overseas workers be expected to do the same? Again, I understand safety and precaution, but it's time to open Tasmania as you originally and often promoted. "We are opening December 15 and there is no going back." There is now no going back for my husband as our travel timeline is ruined with the seven-day quarantine, making it impossible to be home for Christmas. I FEEL sorry for Carol and Peter Merriman and their ordeal with having to negotiate the G2G system. I am totally sick of business and governments assuming everyone has access to and can use computers and iPhones. It's about time they realised there are still a lot of older people around who are technically challenged. IF all those concerned about others not wearing masks were to focus on wearing their own mask correctly, then all their worries would be resolved. Only one mask has to be worn correctly to be effective, not two, so make the correctly worn mask yours and the problem solved.

