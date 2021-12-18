newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Rising netball star Hannah Lenthall continued to get a taste of the elite level after sharing the court with some of Australia's best netballers in Adelaide. The Cavaliers mid-courter, along with fellow Tasmanian Ashlea Turner, took part in an elite pathways national camp with players from the Northern Territory and South Australia. Lenthall was involved with professional coaches and specialised sessions as they learnt about being a full-time athlete. "It was good to get back on court with the girls playing netball, especially at high quality level and reconnecting because previously I've been on camps so I've already met the girls so it was good to build stronger relationships," she said. "I definitely get exposed to the high intensity, the high level skill work that they do and [I] get to try and bring it back and implement it [at the Cavaliers], they're always really open to it and want to train harder." With the Cavaliers' pre-season preparations underway, the 19-year-old is hopeful some of the lessons she learnt on national camp will help the Cavs' tilt at retaining the TNL title. "I'd love to go back-to-back, we're trying to build on what we did last year," Lenthall said. "Every team is probably trying to compare, trying to beat each other from last year and get better so we've just got to raise the bar again." The selection, following her previous involvement in the under-17s program, has marked Lenthall out as one of the best emerging talents on the Australian netball scene. Now she wants to push towards national selection in the coming years. "I want to see how far I can challenge myself and see how far I can go and if the opportunity arises I'll grab it with two hands," she explained. "You never know, I just want to keep bettering myself and become the best version of myself as well."

