Picture gallery: Basketballers converge on Elphin for Mid-Winter Classic

Clubs from the South, North and North-West completed their long-weekend basketball festival on Sunday at Elphin Sports Centre.
Competing in Basketball Tasmania's Mid-Winter Classic, girls and boys from under-10s all the way to under-18s played for their respective clubs for state bragging rights.
Due to The Examiner's new deadline, results were not completed at the time of publishing, but are available on PlayHQ.
Photographer Craig George was there throughout Sunday to capture the action.
There were 18 divisions for the competition, with some games staged St Patrick's College due to court availability limitations at the Racecourse Crescent site.
In total, there were 135 teams taking part, with boys making up 11 of the divisions, while there were seven for the girls.
Next month is the college championships.
