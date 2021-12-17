news, local-news, Hillcrest Primary School

A moving floral tribute outside Hillcrest Primary School reflects a community reeling in grief after an unimaginable end-of-school-year tragedy. One Devonport mother arrived before she started work to place a bunch of flowers and light a candle for the five children killed after a powerful gust of wind lifted an inflatable jumping castle 10 metres into the air. Another four children are still in hospital with serious injuries. Supermarket worker Melissa said her children had attended the school several years ago, and although she did not know the children who died, she wanted to do something. "It's almost unbelievable," she said. "At work yesterday, you almost could not believe it after hearing what happened." A grandmother who also came to lay flowers outside the school was in tears. READ MORE: Single mum faces new fight for housing stability Her friend's children attended the school, but they were okay. "I feel like I can't wait to see my granddaughter. I just want to hug her," she said. The woman said the tragedy was unbearable for the families, but the Devonport community would come together to support them and the school. "It will bring us closer as a community," she said. A space in Devonport has been opened for people in community to come together and light a candle. Following the death of five children at Hillcrest Primary School on Thursday Uniting Church Reverend Fiona Morrison decided to open their space on Forbes Street to members of the community. She said on Thursday they had about 50 people through the door from 2pm to 8pm. READ MORE: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old RAAF veteran "When I heard on the news that they didn't want anyone near the school, but people need a place to gather, I thought we are close by lets open up to offer a space for people to talk, light a candle or sit in silence or to just be with someone else and offer hospitality and space," she said. "We have had people who have no connection to the school or to families who were there. "It has been a variety of people, and people who live near the school who need to get away but also to still be in the space. "We are here to offer that safe space." Reverend Morrison said people were experiencing shock, grief and struggling to understand the tragedy. "We are not here to judge, we are just here to be and that is what we wanted to offer. "People just want to do something and be with each other." If people need support at this difficult time, there are a range of 24 hour support available:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PQzTv8MmTEzAnZdTR6nAtj/809c7b4f-3548-4b4e-b8c0-3c1f9344455d.jpg/r0_146_2016_1285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg