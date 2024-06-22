St Patrick's College produce double delight in SATIS football grand finals

What a day it was for St Patrick's College on Saturday, winning the boys' and girls' football grand finals in the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools competition.
Hosting the two games, they beat Guilford Young College in both - 6.10 (46) to 5.3 (33) in the girls and 9.5 (59) to 6.8 (44) in the boys.
Pictures from the girls' game are taken by Craig George, while the boys were snapped by Phillip Biggs.
Rising star Aya Cottam showed why she is fancied as one of the state's top talents - kicking three goals.
Her captain Lily Robinson praised her skills earlier in the week.
"Aya can just run all day and she's really good with her ball movement and kicking skills," Robinson said.
Sam Husband, Nicholas Masiya and Zac Reissig all kicked two in the boys' game.
