St Pat's seeking hat-trick and drought breaker in historic grand final day

Saturday could certainly be "one to remember" for St Patrick's College.
The Prospect school are hosting the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools senior firsts football grand finals - featuring in the boys and girls.
Both facing Guilford Young College, the boys are going for a premiership hat-trick, while the girls will be aiming to stop their opponents' four-peat.
"It's really exciting, especially with the young group that we've got at the moment," boys' captain Max Roney said.
"Being three in a row means a lot to our college with how big football is and our program that we've got."
The boys sides have plenty of history, facing off in last year's grand final - which went to extra-time after the heroics of James Leake, who was eventually drafted to GWS.
The two did battle back in round one this year and it was another tight encounter, with young gun Sam Husband kicking a winning goal late.
"We had a lot more year 12s last year, so a lot more experience at senior level but compared to last year, we are as close of a group and we are prepared to do the hard yards again," Roney said.
Both sides have Tasmania Devils and senior TSL players, with Guilford featuring the likes of Jasper Hay, Marty Brereton and Harry McLeod.
Roney, whose father Nick coaches the side, is eager to see his ruck Khalen Matthews do battle with Devils tall Hay.
North Launceston's Matthews, who kicked five on debut, was dropped from the Devils program earlier in the year.
The boys' contest starts at 1.50pm, with the girls kicking things off at 12.
It's the first time the St Pat's side has made the statewide grand final since their premiership win in 2018.
"I've been playing since year nine, so this has been a couple of years in the making," captain Lily Robinson said.
"We've definitely improved in the past four years that I've been playing up until my captaincy.
"In the last couple of years, we haven't done too well - we ended up beating Grammar but we'd always lose to Scotch. This year was definitely a change and we're really excited to see how it goes."
The girls play a regional roster before the statewide finals series, so the two sides are yet to meet, but Robertson is aware of Guilford's top players.
They feature some Tasmania Devils players but so do the home side - with the likes of young guns Rahni Milne and Aya Cottam in their arsenal.
"Aya can just run all day and she's really good with her ball movement and kicking skills," Robinson said.
