Froling will return for Torns' Tassie derby, waiting for Opals' next move

Olympic hopeful Keely Froling has explained her limited Launceston Tornadoes game-time in the lead-up to the Paris Games.
The 28-year-old forward, who has not played since May 11, provided insight into why she has missed the past four Torns games.
"Obviously I've got a lot going on leading into Opals preparation," Froling said as she prepared to return for the Torns' state derby against Hobart.
"I've really been monitoring my loads and a back-to-back double-header is just not really great for me at the moment with everything that I'm doing through the week.
"So unfortunately, I haven't been able to do that with the travel and as Lore (Devos) said, they take a lot out of you.
"So it's lucky this weekend is in Hobart and it's a single game, so I'm excited for that and to be back with the girls."
Froling, who will return for the Torns' battle against the Chargers in Hobart on Friday at 6pm, will likely miss more games in June.
The Opals have announced an international tour of Asia with games against China and Japan.
According to Opals team manager Trish Fallon, "these games provide an opportunity for coaches to assess all players in the Opals squad on the international stage".
Australia's campaign against China started on Wednesday while the Japan leg features games on June 20 and 21.
Froling said she was still waiting for confirmation on what she would be doing.
"So they've said that the squad will go on one of two tours to Japan or China. Obviously, I'm not going to the China tour. So we're assuming I'm going to the Japan one," she said.
Given the Japan games are more than three weeks away, Froling was asked how she would keep up her match fitness.
The Torns also won't play for a fortnight following Friday night's game.
"So obviously I'll play this weekend and then just keep doing what I'm doing," Froling said.
"I'm doing a lot of on-court stuff, doing a lot of off-court conditioning, bike sessions, running, all those not so fun things and working with the TIS (Tasmanian Institute of Sport) gym and those guys up there.
"So they've been really good with just keeping a track. We're really on top of everything that I'm doing to make sure that I go into whatever happens with the Opals with full fitness.
"I think I have a bit of fitness testing next week again as well. So we're making sure I'm ticking all those boxes."
Froling said it was hard playing the waiting game but it was worth it for the chance to achieve her dream.
"I'm doing everything I can to keep myself prepared for a possible Olympics but at the same time you don't know what's happening and you can't really plan anything post that, so it's a bit mentally and physically draining," she said.
Launceston, who are sitting 16th on the 19-team ladder, will be keen to bounce back after falling to Geelong United 88-70 and Waverley Falcons 80-63 during their second away double header in a row.
The Tornadoes have four wins and nine losses while the Chargers are 15th on the ladder.
Devos shot 20 points and pulled down a whopping 18 rebounds against Geelong while Trinity Oliver made 16 points.
Devos backed up with 19 points and 13 rebounds against Waverley while Oliver finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Following their break, the Torns' season with resume on Saturday, June 15, when they host Sandringham Sabres at Thunder Stadium at 6pm.
