Sidmouth man dies after early morning fire inundates home

A Sidmouth man was killed after a fire engulfed his home on 320 Collins Lane on Sunday morning.
Police and emergency services were called to the property at about 8.20am to find the house and outbuildings aflame and later located a person's body inside.
Police report that a formal identification has not yet been conducted, but it is believed the deceased is the man who lived at the residence.
The female resident was also taken to the Launceston General Hospital and is in a stable condition receiving treatment.
TFS fire investigators will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
