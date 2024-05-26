'A better tomorrow': Launceston families fly kites for Gaza

Launceston families, children and community members met at Riverbend Park to fly kites to support children in Gaza caught in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Those who attended were encouraged to make and decorate their own kite with colours of the Palestinian flag, with a prize awarded to the best handmade kite.
In 2011, the children of the Gaza Strip set a Guinness World Record by flying 12,350 kites simultaneously, organised by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.
In this instance, kites symbolise the joy, resilience and safety that all children should feel.
Held by Launceston for Palestine on May 25, event speakers included postpartum doula Hala Loubser and 16-year-old student Aysha Mohamed.
Co-organiser Lauren Faulkner said the event drew in a diverse group of people and despite their reason for gathering, everyone had smiles on their faces.
"I can hear different languages all around me and everyone feels welcomed and safe," Ms Faulkner said.
Ms Loubser said she was in her second trimester of pregnancy when she began attending the Launceston rallies.
"My little girl is now almost four months old and these rallies are still happening," Ms Loubser said in her speech.
"In all the time I've managed to grow a human, birth a human, feed a human and watch her morph from a newborn to a four month old, our cries have fallen on deaf ears."
Ms Loubser went on to say that every mother deserves to give birth during peacetime and every child deserves to "cling to their mother's leg and be assured safety".
Aysha said she wanted to raise awareness and help those unable to help themselves.
"Last year ... I kept seeing these videos pop up on social media of these kids - kids that look like me, kids that have the same name as me," Aysha said.
"It breaks my heart to see that they won't be able to live through the dreams that I'm living through."
In her speech, Aysha said children should be playing with friends, worrying about homework and dreaming about the future.
"Instead, they live in a world of fear and uncertainty on what their next meal is, or where to evacuate to," she said.
"They deserve to live without fear, to have access to education, healthcare and a future filled with promise.
"Their only crime is being born in a place of conflict."
Aysha said each kite flown represents the dreams of children in Gaza, "dreams of peace, safety and a better tomorrow".
Ms Faulkner commended the speeches and said they brought tears to her eyes.
"To me, it just represents something beautiful about young people," she said.
"They're really in touch with what's happening around them globally."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.