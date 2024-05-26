The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A better tomorrow': Launceston families fly kites for Gaza

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
Updated May 27 2024 - 8:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston student Aysha Mohamed, 16, spoke at the 'Kites for Gaza' event held at Riverbend Park, May 25. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston student Aysha Mohamed, 16, spoke at the 'Kites for Gaza' event held at Riverbend Park, May 25. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston families, children and community members met at Riverbend Park to fly kites to support children in Gaza caught in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.