Suns arrive at new dawn, break three-year drought in emotional win

A day three years in the making will now live long in the memory.
Meander Valley have broken their losing streak dating back to 2021, following an inspired third quarter against UTAS.
There were car horns, hugs, expletives and tears at Westbury as the final siren blew with the scoreboard reading 7.12 (54) to 3.8 (26).
"Reward for effort," was coach Will Stoltenberg's initial reaction.
Having spent most of the game congratulating players coming onto the bench, jumping up and down as he tried to will his midfield on, or trying to distract UTAS players during set-shots, Stoltenberg rode every emotion on the sidelines.
"It's been tough, obviously, a lot more lows than highs," he added.
"But it's just that community spirit and it's just that mateship that really pushes us forward."
The Lions were fastest out of the gate and looked the better side in the first quarter.
The Suns pushed back, trying to curtail the massive influence of UTAS midfielder Marcus Watt who was immense all day for the visitors.
All square on 16 at the main break, it appeared something shifted for the Suns in the third term.
Winning clean ball out of the middle, Meander Valley were damaging out of centre clearances and two goals from the left-footed Eliott Cross and another from James Kabak helped lift the hosts to a 20-point lead.
"They say it's a premiership quarter for a reason," Stoltenberg said.
And at the three-quarter-time huddle, surrounded by what felt like most of Westbury, Stoltenberg urged his players to "execute the game plan".
The last term was an arm-wrestle, but that suited Meander Valley perfectly.
At the siren, Stoltenberg embraced an emotional Kayleb Williams, a young leader of the club who was forced off the ground with a suspected broken pelvis.
"He was a little bit emotional, but look, that's who we have around the here, lots of blokes that wear the red and gold on their chest and who really love this club," he said.
Having celebrated amongst themselves on the far wing, the players returned to the changerooms, and belted out their song loud enough to quite literally make toddlers cry, in a release of passion three years in the making.
Stoltenberg finished by thanking the community for sticking by the men's team during a lean period, adding that the women's team deserved a lot of credit for "flying the flag" for the club.
"We owe a lot of our success to their program and the things that they've been able to succeed in and the fact that they've been able to represent the community in the way we have today," he said.
NTFA division one drama was not limited to Westbury as Old Launcestonians enjoyed a famous win of their own.
Hosting Bridport at Invermay Park, OLs were down by 10 points headed into the last but finished stronger than the Seagulls to win 10.17 (77) to 11.8 (74).
Perth continued to apply pressure to the top two as they belted St Pats.
Last year's grand finalists were no match for the Magpies, losing 19.14 (128) to 6.2 (38), with Perth's Matthew Warren booting six goals.
Old Scotch ensured their immediate return to the winners' list against an inaccurate East Coast outfit.
Winning 11.9 (75) to 2.10 (22) at NTCA Ground, Josh Mathews' five majors did the bulk of the damage for the Thistles.
And the big goal tallies did not finish there, with Trent Griggs kicking seven in Lilydale's 17.15 (117) to 2.7 (19) victory over Evandale at Morven Park.
