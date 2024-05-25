'My wife deserves a lot of the credit': ex-premier honoured in Launceston

More than three decades after his term as premier of Tasmania came to an end, Robin Gray has been bestowed with a new honour.
The 84-year-old was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) at a special ceremony in Launceston this week.
While Mr Gray was recognised on the Australia Day 2024 Honours List, he and his wife Judy were unable to attend the Hobart event over health concerns.
This would usually result in the award arriving via mail, but an exception was made in the former premier's case.
The Honourable Barbara Baker, Governor of Tasmania, visited Mr Gray at the Launceston Town Hall on May 25.
"Rather than getting the award in the mail, I think it's very nice to actually do it in person," she said.
"It's an honour to bestow these awards to anyone. But of course, it's special when Mr Gray's been the former premier of the state."
Her Excellency wasn't the only person who travelled for the occasion, with Mr Gray's daughter Nicola Parimucha flying in from Florida.
The ex-politician received his award for "distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Tasmania, to economic development, and to the agricultural sector".
Having been elected to Parliament in 1976, Mr Gray become premier in 1982 and held office until 1989.
After politics, he served as chairman of Botanical Resources, director of forestry enterprise Gunns and managed his own farm.
He said he was "honoured" to have served Tasmania alongside Judy.
"Most people would never meet their members of Parliament. Tasmanians expect to know them," he said.
"My wife deserves a lot of the credit for what we achieved, knocked on thousands of doors, talked to people everywhere.
"I wouldn't have missed the opportunity that I was given all those years ago."
