Young green thumbs plant 3000 saplings for revegetation initiative

More than 100 kids got their hands dirty this week to help revegetate Tasmania's North.
Students from Port Dalrymple, Star of the Sea and South George Town Primary Schools joined staff from Rio Tinto Bell Bay Aluminium (BBA) for its annual tree planting day on May 23.
The event aimed to revegetate land in the community while serving as hands-on educational experience.
BBA general manager Richard Curtis said the partnership provided an opportunity to learn about the environment and conservation.
"Our annual tree planting day is a much-loved event for employees and the George Town schools to come together, pull up their sleeves and collectively make a tangible impact on the environment," he said.
"Not only does this day create an appreciation of our natural environment, but the students also learn about the importance of teamwork and practical skills."
More than 3000 native tree seedlings were planted on land owned by the smelter to re-establish the area as a "biodiverse ecosystem for wildlife and our natural flora".
The array of species included silver wattle, Australian blackwood, black sheoak, silver banksia, black peppermint and manna gum.
BBA environment and analytical superintendent Amby Gemmell said it was a great initiative to get students out in the fresh air.
"It gives them something to look forward to during their school day, they're out and about doing an excursion," she said.
"But there's also lots of benefits from the biodiversity perspective. We're planting lots of different species, promoting that growth on our lands and revegetating what we own."
The event was supported by George Town Rotary Club, whose volunteers served a barbecue to staff and students.
