The last time Jimmy Rees was in Tasmania he was under-dressed as the much-loved Jimmy Giggle at a cold and muddy Agfest.
Mr Rees said he had been at Agfest three years in a row as the children's entertainer from ABC 3.
"I had to dress as Jimmy Giggle - and he didn't have winter attire," he said.
"My silly Jimmy Giggle shoes would always get wet - and my toes would freeze."
Now a comedic internet sensation, Mr Rees will soon visit Launceston for a different reason.
His stand-up 'Let's Get Regional' tour will come to the Princess Theatre in June, and said he wanted to get "all over the place".
"We did the big cities over the last couple of years - we owe the regional areas shows now," he said.
"We are trying to get all over the place, doing it all in one hit is a bit crazy."
Mr Rees said he had never done a comedy show in Launceston and looks forward to having fun with the crowd.
"What I've discovered is the regional areas are a little more loose than the big cities," he said.
"At the start of the show we take all the local "Launcestonisms" and we poke some fun at the area - that is always fun."
Mr Rees said the show will go for about an hour, but sometimes longer depending on how much riffing he does with the crowd.
"I have a section in the show where I chat to the audience - I get someone out of the crowd.
"This person decides what the audience wants - they just call things out and often it's really funny and we just have to keep going.
"So you might get the extended version of the show if it's going well."
Mr Rees said he felt lucky to be a recognisable figure to both young people and adults too.
"People my age know me for my comedy and their kids know me from Giggle and Hoot," he said.
"It's kind of inter-generational.
"Because, yes, I used to prance around in my pyjamas for a living, and talk into puppet owls."
Mr Rees will perform at the Princess Theatre on June 7.
