'Unsung heroes': War cinematography exhibition shows life behind the camera

In 1967, when he was 22-years-old, David Brill was sent to cover Tasmania's worst recorded bushfire in history as two senior ABC cameramen were on leave.
His footage was shown globally and marked the start of a career covering nearly every international conflict for the next 50 years - making him one of Tasmania's most revered camera operators.
Now his work is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum and Gallery (QVMAG), part of a new exhibition depicting the often unsung work of war cinematographers - dating all the way back to the First World War.
On tour from the Australian War Memorial, the exhibition titled Action! Film and War will stay at the QVMAG for the next three months.
"This exhibition means a lot to me; it's in my own hometown of Launceston which is fantastic," Mr Brill said.
"I think it is so important for people to see the history of war cinematography.
"You don't often hear about these interesting people; it's just reflective of what these men and women did in dangerous situations just to remind us about how horrible war is."
Alongside household names like Neil Davis, the exhibition holds some remarkable objects from Australian cinematographers including props and scripts from films like Gallipoli, and even Australia's first Academy Award.
Mr Brill said war cinematographers were often the "unsung heroes".
They're the ones really doing all the hard yards; you've got to be out there and show it," Mr Brill said.
"Visuals, if they're done properly and in an sensible way, can be incredibly powerful."
He said in the 1967 bushfires, he didn't realise at the time how powerful the effect filming the fires would be.
"It was one of the biggest disasters Tasmania has ever had," Mr Brill said.
"When that film went all around the world, I realised you can make a difference with this work like all of us in journalism - you can show what's going on and explain."
Australian War Memorial Exhibition Curator Daniel Eisenberg said the exhibition was a chance to see what happens behind the camera and beyond the screen.
"There's a long history of film and Australia's experience in conflicts intersecting in order to really unpack that," Mr Eisenberg said.
"This exhibition explores the long and storied connection between film and war and how history is framed and remembered.
Action! Film and War is open at QVMAG Inveresk.
