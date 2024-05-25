Could Council explore options for a pedestrian friendly Launceston?

FOR more than 20 years, since my return from sustainable transport responsibilities including the development of the 'Walking Plan for Perth' and the 'Walking Plan for London', I have on occasions advocated to Launceston Council the connectivity of the CBD, defined by Charles, Patterson, St. John, George and York Streets with an alternative traffic flow plan supporting the removal and alternatives for, what is termed 'though traffic flow' - and at little expense to on street parking.