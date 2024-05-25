Could Council explore options for a pedestrian friendly Launceston?

FOR more than 20 years, since my return from sustainable transport responsibilities including the development of the 'Walking Plan for Perth' and the 'Walking Plan for London', I have on occasions advocated to Launceston Council the connectivity of the CBD, defined by Charles, Patterson, St. John, George and York Streets with an alternative traffic flow plan supporting the removal and alternatives for, what is termed 'though traffic flow' - and at little expense to on street parking.
This would generate a pedestrian friendly linkage between Charles Street and York Town Square and promote both shopping and enhance the shopping experience.
At no time has anyone from the Launceston Council asked how it might be done.
John Seaton, Sustainable Transport Consultant, Prospect Vale
I AM writing to express deep concern regarding Archbishop Porteous's recent pastoral letter, titled "We are Salt to the Earth." As a member of the Tasmanian community and an advocate for diversity and inclusion, I believe it is imperative to address the troubling sentiments expressed.
Archbishop Porteous voices opposition to diversity and inclusivity training, characterising it as part of the so-called "woke" movement. As someone deeply involved in promoting understanding and respect among individuals of diverse backgrounds, I find this stance deeply troubling. Diversity and inclusivity training are crucial tools for fostering empathy, respect, and collaboration in schools and workplaces. Rather than being at odds with Christian values, as the Archbishop suggests, promoting diversity and inclusion aligns with the fundamental principles of equality and goodwill toward all.
As a proud host of the Hobart Human Library, where individuals share their experiences of harassment, discrimination, and exclusion, A Fairer World stands firmly in support of a diverse and inclusive Tasmania. Our human books come from diverse backgrounds, including disability, LGBTIQA+, mental health, and various cultures, and their stories enrich our understanding of the challenges faced by marginalised communities.
It is essential for leaders, especially those in positions of authority, to consider the impact of their words on individuals who have already experienced discrimination and exclusion. Rather than perpetuating divisiveness, we urge Archbishop Porteous and others to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration to create a society where everyone feels valued and respected.
Alice Webb, Battery Point
I NOTICED that two outspoken left leaning politicians have spoken out against Archbishop Julian Porteous for the 'crime' of sending a letter to his flock.
I expect that neither of the two politicians would ever send their kids to a Catholic School anyway, so why all the fuss? This is exactly what will happen to faith based schools if they are forced to employ people who are not compatible with the ethos of the organisation.
Rod Force, Sandy Bay
THE CO2 level measured at one of Taylor Swift's recent shows in Paris was two and a half times higher than the recommended level for an enclosed space.
CO2 level over 2000 ppm, with everyone screaming, guarantees mass infection.
This increases the risk of airborne contamination. Thousands of her fans have fallen ill after the shows.
Farm the humans for profit. If there's some attrition, never mind, as long as it isn't too much.
Even rats LEARN to avoid poison - it's called Bait Shyness. Meanwhile, humans get sick doing the same thing over/over again, expecting a different result. Einstein called it "insanity"!
We can do better.
James Newton, Newstead
WITH the CSIRO finding that nuclear energy is a highly expensive option for Australia with estimated delivery as late as 2040, the Coalition should take stock and review energy and emission reduction options with an open mind, not just one starting in some hypothetical distant future after coal-fired power plants are expected to have closed.
Jim Allen, Panorama SA
COULD I be a touch naive thinking this payment is for particularly well-off citizens that feel they don't deserve Mr Chalmers' $300 energy gift?
A shining idea! Should we set up a GoFundMe donation page so your fellow financially comfortable Tasmanians can donate their $300 to cleaning up our inner Launceston city?
Bruce Webb, Trevallyn
IN RESPONSE to: 'Two new McDonald's stores in the works for Launceston':
I LIKE Maccas just fine, but with three already in the city, why not bring in something we don't yet have? Variety is the spice of life.
Stephanie Baughman, Launceston
