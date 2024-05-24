The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Roos keen to make better fist of remaining matches after disappointing start

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 24 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deloraine players listen to coach Nathan Lowe in 2023. Pictures by Craig George
Deloraine players listen to coach Nathan Lowe in 2023. Pictures by Craig George

Deloraine coach Nathan Lowe says the eighth-placed Kangaroos have turned a corner and want to maintain that standard for the rest of the NTFA premier season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.