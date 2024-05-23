The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Budgie 'State of Origin': Fierce bird competition hits Launceston

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 23 2024 - 5:56pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preparing for the budgerigar national championships are Andrew Johnson, of Cressy, Phillip Charlesworth, of Devonport, and Derek Poole, of Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Preparing for the budgerigar national championships are Andrew Johnson, of Cressy, Phillip Charlesworth, of Devonport, and Derek Poole, of Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The 1970s hit song 'Everyone's a Winner' clearly wasn't referring to the national budgerigar championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.