Budgie 'State of Origin': Fierce bird competition hits Launceston

The 1970s hit song 'Everyone's a Winner' clearly wasn't referring to the national budgerigar championships.
The fiercely competitive annual show - which hits Launceston this weekend - will split 28 national titles between nearly 600 budgies.
Then, once all the judging is done, budgie bidders will fight tooth and nail for the best-looking birds at auction.
Troy Holmes, an Australian National Budgerigar Council delegate, said the 588 birds competing in Launceston this weekend were the best of 147,780 entrants from recent regional and state titles.
"About one in 5000 [budgies will win], and I think it's three in every 1000 birds ends up here this weekend," he said.
"It's the cream of the crop."
The bidding can be just as competitive.
Last year's auction hit staggering heights when a pair of budgies sold for $15,000, although this is not the norm.
Longford budgie breeder Roy Blair, who is president of the Tasmanian and Australian budgerigar councils, said top-level birds usually fetched between $2000 and $3000.
"The people that sell for the biggest prices generally have really good birds and they consistently win at the nationals," he said.
"But like anything, they're worth whatever someone's prepared to pay for them."
State pride is also at stake.
Each competing state will enter 84 birds - three in each category - which are chosen for their type, size and colour.
Tasmania is yet to win after 47 national titles, South Queensland has won once, and South Australia has three titles to its name.
NSW (nine times) and four-time reigning champion Victoria (32 times) have dominated the event, which Mr Holmes called the "State of Origin for budgies".
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said she was "super excited' to have the event in Launceston.
"This is such a unique special interest group that will bring approximately 250 exhibitors from around Australia and even some internationally. Not to mention their families and support networks," she said.
The championships will be held at Country Club Casino on Saturday and Sunday.
