Port Dalrymple welcomes $500,000 slipway after four-year wait

A project to build a slipway at Port Dalrymple has been completed after four years of work.
The Enviroslip facility was jointly funded by the federal and state governments, the West Tamar Council and the local yacht club.
It holds the honour as the first slipway in Northern Tasmania to fully comply with the state's Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.
Port Dalrymple Yacht Club commodore Barrie McIndoe said this build was vital to the club's continued operation.
"If we didn't do it, under the conditions of our lease, we'd have to pull the pin on it and not have a slipway," he said.
"It means our members wouldn't have anywhere to pull their boats out of the water and do their maintenance."
The new facility is able to capture waste run-off and toxins produced by boats to prevent discharge into the Tamar River, contributing to its improved health.
Mr McIndoe said this was needed as most boats were sealed with an antifouling paint to stop weed and barnacle growth.
"When you sand it back to be repainted, you end up with the particles on the ground," he said.
"Then the rainwater comes and washes them with the run off back into the waterways.
"Those particles are designed to kill weeds and marine life, so you end up with a dead zone around such facilities."
The initiative saw the construction of a wastewater recovery and treatment system along with re-grading of existing concrete to direct waste water.
Volunteers lent a hand with some of the minor works and the facility is available for use by the wider public.
"When it was built 30 or 40 years ago, the initial concept was that everything just ran back into the river," Mr McIndoe said.
"Now it goes through a period of filtration and settling to get all the heavy metals and oils out before we can put the water back into the TasWater sewerage system."
