The new year has brought a raft of new faces to Tasmania's tourism industry.
In addition to Sarah Clark taking on Tourism Tasmania's top role, three of the four regional tourism bodies have recently appointed new heads.
In Launceston, Tracey Mallett has already made the chief executive's office at Visit Northern Tasmania her own.
A Victoria-born "country girl" who boasts two decades in local government, Mrs Mallett moved to Tasmania nearly six years ago after 18 years with City of Whittlesea - once the country's fastest-growing council.
In that period her daily commute stretched from 37 minutes to 90 minutes, partially prompting the move to Bangor, just north of Lilydale.
"I didn't want to lose three hours every day sitting in a car and because my husband and I farm, the rainfall is better here, the soil is better here," she said.
"We wanted to be able to set up our cattle farm here and have more cattle per acre than we could in Victoria and be closer to my husband's family.
"I'm absolutely loving it, you'll never get me out of here now."
After spending five-plus years running City of Launceston's planning and events team, Mrs Mallett said the VNT role had presented itself as something of a "dream job".
Taking over from Chris Griffin, who spent 10 years as the organisation's inaugural leader, she expects 2023 will play out as a year of strategic planning - particularly with the state government's Tourism Strategy 2030 set to drop in the coming months.
In the meantime, she plans to collaborate with her tourism counterparts as much as possible and see the North continue to "play to its strengths".
"We do a lot really well and more and more people are coming here because they want to experience life like a local," Mrs Mallett said.
"We're noticing a lot of people coming from bigger cities to experience the nature we have here, but also just that lifestyle ... I think it's that experiential tourism that people are keen on."
Mrs Mallett pinpointed Flinders Island as having great potential as an experiential tourism location, and said the construction of new Spirit of Tasmania ships would make the state more accessible to an important chunk of the tourism market.
"That's another potential for tourism here, getting more caravanners to Tassie," she said.
"Caravans when they're here spend a long time, which means they spend a lot of money, so we like that.
"Our national parks are obviously one of our treasures, but the camping facilities in a lot of those aren't 100 per cent and I know Parks [and Wildlife] are looking at investing more in campgrounds, so that's a win."
Contemplating the North's mix of produce, heritage and adventure, Mrs Mallett is optimistic about the future.
"I think that's what I like about this region - there's something for everyone."
Hamish Geale
