The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tracey Mallett takes over Visit Northern Tasmania's top role

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated January 18 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett. Picture by Rod Thompson

The new year has brought a raft of new faces to Tasmania's tourism industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.