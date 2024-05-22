The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Federal Treasurer slams state government claims of inadequate funding

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 22 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Mitchell Lyons Labor, Jim Chalmers Federal Treasurer, talk with Dr Jerome Muir Wilson of The Urgent Care Clinic in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Brian Mitchell Lyons Labor, Jim Chalmers Federal Treasurer, talk with Dr Jerome Muir Wilson of The Urgent Care Clinic in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers refuted the state government's claim that investment in Tasmania's health system was "grossly inadequate."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.