It's showtime: Musical Theatre Festival opens the curtains on a high note

When Tyran Parke asked John Bucchino to bring his revue, It's Only Life, to the Australian Musical Theatre Festival, there was a small problem: Buccino's Aussie holiday was ending May 16 - the event's first day.
"So he said to me, 'That's alright, John - we'll just open the festival early with it'," the Broadway composer said, sitting comfortably at a piano at the Earl Arts Centre ahead of the May 15 opening night.
"As you can see, it all came together very quickly."
Bucchino's revue, a "strung together" show where its characters try, while battling personal issues and anxiety, to "live their lives from a place of love", kicked off the winter cultural festival last night.
The annual festivity - artistic directed by Mr Parke and now in its fifth year - is taking over the city for five days this week with 19 events across some of the north's most unlikely places, all the while bringing some of the genre's biggest stars to Launceston.
Those include award-winning artists, local up-and-comers, and even Broadway and West End regulars who'll grace the stages of the city, often together, as they did in the sold-out and, for the festival, somewhat emblematic It's Only Life.
"People from all over the country are coming together and doing bits and pieces of things that fit together to make a cohesive festival," Bucchino said.
"It's just unbelievable; I don't know how they're doing it."
Bucchino - whose songs have been performed by the likes of Art Garfunkel and Liza Minnelli - performed on piano for the show, joining musical theatre star Queenie van de Zandt and plenty of local talent.
"It's just so motivating to see these stars, what the pinnacle is and work towards that," said Tarrant Edwards, a Launceston-born performer who sang in Life and now lives in Melbourne..
"When I was first acting in things, the Musical Theatre Festival was what got me to where I am. That's why it is so important for small towns to see this calibre."
Other high tier shows will continue throughout the week, including a best of Stephen Sondheim compilation, Marry Me A Little, Nine The Musical, and a Choose Your Own Musical Adventure staged in Cataract Gorge.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will run from May 15 to 19. More information and tickets are available at the Australian Musical Theatre Festival website.
