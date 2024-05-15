Tasmania 'left off the map' as key projects omitted from budget

Tuesday's "inflationary" federal budget will ultimately cause Tasmanians pain via higher interest rates, while critical infrastructure funding for the state was "left off the map" by the Albanese government, a senior Tasmanian minister has said.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson acknowledged the budget's positives for the state, including funding of $219 million for roads, and $17.6 million to expand operations on the Hobart-based Antarctic research vessel Nuyina.
But he also criticised the budget's omission of funding for key Northern Tasmanian projects such as the proposed new Tamar Bridge crossing or the redevelopment of parts of the Launceston General Hospital.
"As a Northerner I'm bitterly disappointed with what's not in the federal budget in terms of infrastructure commitments," Mr Ferguson said.
"Either they're just deliberately leaving Tasmania off the map, or they're leaving decisions until later so that they can spring a good news story on Tasmanians."
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said the budget would provide cost-of-living relief for Tasmanians through a $300 rebate for every household, wiping $3 billion of student debt and delivering tax cuts across the board.
She said 47,000 people in the Northern Tasmanian seat of Bass would receive a tax cut averaging $1343.
"Labor's Tax Cuts will provide greater tax relief to low and middle-income taxpayers from 1 July 2024, who are disproportionately women," she said.
She also said the government was making medicines cheaper.
"Pensioners and concession card holders in Bass won't pay more than $7.70 for their [Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme] medications for the next 5 years."
The $580 million stage two redevelopment of the LGH would include numerous new facilities and urgently-needed acute beds.
Health Minister Guy Barnett last year said he was discussing funding of the project with the federal government "as a matter of priority".
However, last night's federal budget contained no mention of it.
Other key infrastructure projects left out of the budget included:
*Tamar River Bridge funding of $380 million
*Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia funding of $15 million to incorporate the court inside the new Burnie Courts Complex.
*Funding of $150 million for the Greater South East Irrigation Scheme
*Funding to upgrade Wielangta Road between Orford and Kellevie
The federal government did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
Mr Ferguson also said Tasmanians would ultimately pay more because the Albanese government had delivered a big-spending "election budget" that would stoke inflation across the country.
"We really see that this is an inflationary budget, and that Tasmanians should brace for pain ahead," Mr Ferguson said.
"If you are delivering an inflationary budget, you are making the pain last for longer."
"It's designed to put money in people's pockets, and there's no denying the pain that Tasmanians are feeling at the moment because of inflation.
"While cost of living relief is welcome ... Tasmanians, unfortunately will have to brace for elevated interest rates going forward and interest rates not coming down as quickly as they otherwise would."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff last year estimated that Tasmanians were paying $13,000 more per year on mortgage payments than prior to the start of the Reserve Bank's rate hikes in 2022.
Mr Ferguson also noted that GST revenues were likely to fall as falling economic output across the country reduced the pool of the consumption tax available to states.
"It's something we have to watch very, very closely. I have a keen eye on it. And I've asked for advice even overnight about impact on Tasmania. As a result of those declining economic forecasts."
