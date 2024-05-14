Coming soon: Princess Theatre's largest renovations in more than a century

Major redevelopments, billed as the largest in more than a century, are in store for the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre and set to begin by 2026.
Plans include significant upgrades to accessibility and functionality of the backstage, performance, front-of-house and other public areas of the theatre, while the Earls Arts Centre will undergo a complete redevelopment.
Theatre North general manager Amanda Shepherd said while a closure during the renovations was inevitable, the result would be worth the wait.
"We're excited by the opportunities that await when the refurbishment is complete," Ms Shepherd said.
"In the meantime, our challenge is to ensure Launceston can enjoy a fulsome calendar of performing arts while our 'home' must inevitably be closed during the construction phase.
"Theatre North and our local theatre companies will be programming differently during this period and we look forward to seeing new and creative performances tailored to these different spaces."
Production will relocate to other venues where possible, with the Albert Hall earmarked for the role after its expected completion in March 2025.
Melbourne-based architectural firm Lovell Chen will oversee the planned upgrades and redevelopments.
The firm boasts a portfolio containing several projects at heritage-listed theatres across Australia, including at Melbourne's Princess Theatre and Palais Theatre.
City of Launceston acting mayor Hugh McKenzie said the multimillion-dollar-project would be the Princess Theatre's most significant refurbishment in more than 100 years.
He said the project was still in its early stages with plans to lodge a development application by the end of 2024.
"It's important to emphasise that we're still in the design phase at this point in time," Cr McKenzie said.
"We have the formal planning process, construction tendering and funding options still to work through.
"We're eager to get the project to the DA stage as quickly as possible because that will enhance our ability to seek funding support from our State and Federal Government partners."
