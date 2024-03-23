How the storm-swept Songs of Sea are coming to the Princess Theatre

Michael Simic has always felt like a seafarer telling tales, now he's sailing his storytelling chops across the Bass Strait.
The lead singer of folk quintet Mikelangelo and The Black Sea Gentlemen is joining up with Tasmanian group Van Diemen's Band for a statewide tour of Songs of the Sea, their combined "nautical journey in story and song".
The show, which arrives in Launceston on Monday March 25, was inspired by sea shanties and poetry like The Odyssey and the Rime of the Ancient Mariner, as well as a joint concert Simic and Van Diemen's Band played in the bowels of a ship during Hobart's Australian Wooden Boat Festival.
"When I was growing up, my mother read me stories that put the salt water right into my veins; things that were dark and dramatic and rollicking, filled with companionship and adventure," Simic said.
"When we came together and played that beautiful music - some of it from my early work growing up, which was inspired by absurdist sea journeys - I knew we had to make it into a show, and so we came together to do it."
That coming together includes the talents of Simic and the the all-female trio Van Diemen's Fiddles alongside guest instrumentalists Luke Plumb and Dave McNamara, and local choirs - like Launceston's Choir in the Pub - all of whom contribute to the show's maritime folk music styling and classical composition.
Songs of the Sea - which came out of that initial meeting - is sung and spoken by Mikelangelo and a coast-to-coast motley choral crew, accompanied by the bowed and plucked strings of the Fiddlers along with the sailor's shanty instrument of choice, the accordion.
"It was clear to all of us that the musical combination was perfect, and the subject of the sea had so much more to offer as an expanded show," one of the Van Diemen's Fiddle players and the company's artistic director Julia Fredersdorff said.
"We also loved the idea of turning each concert into a showcase of regionality.
"Wherever our ship reaches landfall, we'll hear the singing of those who come to greet us. Every point of our odyssey will be like a homecoming."
Songs of the Sea will show at the Princess Theatre in Launceston on Monday, March 23, from 6pm.
