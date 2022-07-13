A man who claimed not to be Rodney Allan Harker appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
When the name Rodney Allan Harker was called the man, and his pet dog, declined to come forward to the dock in the court, but spoke immediately from the public gallery.
He said: "Is there someone in the room I can talk to about this."
"Who do you think Mr Harker?," Magistrate Sharon Cure replied.
The man said he was not the owner of that name, but Ms Cure said she presumed it was Mr Harker because he was present.
"That is not the case, police came and thrust a piece of paper into my hand, that is not my name," the man said.
Ms Cure said "We've been down this road before Mr Harker".
She then instructed a security officer: "Call Rodney Allan Harker and if he doesn't appear I'll issue a warrant for his arrest."
Ms Cure issued a warrant for the arrest of a Rodney Allan Harker.
The man returned to the court shortly after bearing a statutory declaration saying that he was not the owner of the name.
The matter was set down for hearing on December 5, 2022 although he did not formally plead not guilty.
Rodney Allan Harker, formerly of Hagley, faces five counts of driving whilst his driver's licence was suspended, two counts of exceed the speed limit and a count of failing to comply with the directions of a police officer.
In 2020 a man named on the court list as Rodney Allan Harker told the court he preferred to be called Rodney Allan of the family Harker.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
