The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

What's in a name? Man claiming name is not his, phone is a notebook back in court

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated February 27 2024 - 8:54am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Launceston magistrate found it difficult to get a man to answer to his name. Picture by Craig George
A Launceston magistrate found it difficult to get a man to answer to his name. Picture by Craig George

A man who previously claimed to not be Rodney Allan Harker once again answered court summons under that name.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.