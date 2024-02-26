What's in a name? Man claiming name is not his, phone is a notebook back in court

A man who previously claimed to not be Rodney Allan Harker once again answered court summons under that name.
He appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday, February 26, but claimed he was forced to "against his will" and "under the threat of violence".
The man who attended court said his preferred name was Rod, although was known by various people as "Rocket", "Dad" and "Dickhead".
He said the latter was used by a business associate, and that he preferred to not be called it during the court proceedings.
Harker - a Golden Valley resident - has been charged with numerous driving offences, including driving on a suspended licence and speeding.
After initially refusing to approach the bar, Harker and magistrate Simon Brown went back-and-forth over what the defendant's name actually was, and whether the man in court was the named defendant.
Mr Brown asked the defendant if he possessed a driver's licence bearing the name "Rodney Allan Harker".
Harker said he did not "own" the document - rather he was the "beneficiary" of it and the name on there was not his.
The pair spoke over one another during the exchange, with the magistrate giving the man a stern warning.
"This will end badly if you don't be quiet," Mr Brown said.
While addressing Mr Brown, Harker had an electronic device resembling a mobile phone in his hands and was told by court security he was not allowed to use the device.
Harker claimed it was used as a notebook after the magistrate repeated the instruction.
"It looks like a phone to me," Mr Brown said.
The pair then engaged in a staredown after the magistrate questioned whether Harker was recording the proceedings with the "notebook".
Court rules restrict the use of electronic devices in court - with some exceptions - and the general public is strictly prohibited from making audio or visual recordings.
Harker said he was not recording the proceedings.
After a brief intermission while the magistrate dealt with other matters, Mr Brown elected to adjourn Harker's hearing until July 10.
