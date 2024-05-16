What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Australian Musical Theatre Festival
May 15 - 19
Launceston is about to break into a musical number. Or, at least, some of its pubs, hotel bars, theatre foyers, the Harvest Market and even Cataract Gorge will.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival - a celebration of the artform that annually takes over some of the city's best venues - is returning for its fifth year with a program unlike you've ever seen before.
The winter cultural festival will return in mid-May with one of its largest programs ever, including three musicals and shows from award-winning artists, local up-and-comers, and even Broadway and West End stars.
The five-day festival will host 19 events for musical theatre across some of the north's most unlikely places, with plenty of new standouts like its three musicals: It's Only Life with Broadway composer John Bucchino on piano; a best of Stephen Sondheim compilation, Marry Me A Little; and a total transformation of Nine The Musical at the Princess Theatre.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will run from May 15 to 19. The full program and tickers are available at the Australian Musical Theatre Festival website.
May 18
It's a super Saturday of footy with Rocherlea welcoming Longford at 2pm in the NTFA premier men's competition. They are the two most-recent premiership winners.
In the women's premier division, Bridgenorth host Old Launcestonians in the grand final rematch at Parrot Park at 10.55am.
May 19
A key period in the long history of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute and Public Library was from 1906 to 1948, when Joseph Reginald Forward was the librarian in charge of modernising the best library in Tasmania.
This talk will examine Forward's background and career as a librarian and mentor, his efforts to build the library book and special collections, his ideas on children's reading, his attitude to the free library movement in Launceston and his role as City Librarian of the free Launceston Public Library.
Emeritus Professor Stefan Petrow taught history at the University of Tasmania. His latest book is A Priceless Gift: The Launceston Mechanics' Institute and Public Library 1906 to 1948 (2023).
All are welcome. Admission is free for LHS members free and $5 for visitors.
Sunday May 19, 2pm at the Meeting Room, Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk.
May 22
Join Maureen at GVMAG as to why she now calls Tasmania home.
Join us to hear where Maureen's love of books and travel have taken her, especially with the challenges of a young family. She will also discuss the experience of raising a child from a different ethnic background in Tasmania in the 1980's.
This month's talk is Wednesday 10:30am, May 22. Admission is free for members of QVMAG Friends, $5 for the general public.
May 22 - 25
Launceston Church Grammar students will star in their school's latest production, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, an adaptation of the 1992 classic film arriving at the Princess Theatre in late May.
The feel-good story follows Scott, a championship ballroom dancer who defies all the rules to follow his heart and "make up his own moves" when he meets Fran, a first-time dancer.
It features songs from the original film including Love is in the Air, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Time After Time, as well as new songs from internationally acclaimed artists and composers like Sia.
Launceston Grammar's production of Strictly Ballroom - The Musical is playing at the Princess Theatre from Wednesday, May 22, to Saturday, May 25.
Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
May 26
There are over 33,300 people living with MS in Australia, and 1 in 3 of us will be directly impacted through a diagnosed family member, friend or colleague.
Multiple sclerosis is a lifelong disease for which there is no known cure ... yet. This is why funding for support and services is so vital while the search for a cure continues.
Come celebrate the resilience and diversity of our amazing MS community - whether you're moving on your feet, using a wheelchair, or pushing a pram.
Sign up solo, with a mate, bring your dog, or get the team together.
No matter your style, let's move together to support Australians living with this devastating neurological condition.
Visit Launceston Central to register for the walk or for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.