No cuts: Minister responds to library hours uncertainty

There has been a breakthrough in whether government cuts to regional libraries' opening hours will go ahead, with Minister for Education Jo Palmer reiterating that there won't be any cuts.
However, it is unknown whether Libraries Tasmania has received any additional funding to increase opening hours in growth areas in the state.
The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) wrote to Minister Jo Palmer to clarify what they claimed were proposed cuts to regional library opening hours.
CPSU industrial director Natalie Jones said Libraries Tasmania had discussions with workers about changes that would impact their hours.
In CPSU's general secretary Thirza White's letter, she asked for the Minister's commitment that no library opening hours would be reduced.
She specifically asked that at least 53.5 additional opening hours across 23 libraries, as proposed, be funded through additional resourcing to Libraries Tasmania.
The CPSU gave the Minister a seven-day deadline to respond.
The Minister released a statement on May 10 responding to the CPSU's letter seeking clarification.
"Support for our libraries is clear as the Minister for Education, I am responsible for overseeing the operations of Libraries Tasmania,' she said.
"I have already said publicly the Tasmanian Government will not be cutting library hours.
"I cannot be any clearer: We will not be cutting library hours. We will not be reducing regional library hours. Regional libraries are the lifeblood of our communities.
"I will continue to engage with the Union and ensure Library employees understand their job is secure under our Government."
CPSU industrial director Natalie Jones said, "The Minister's statement is welcome news, but what remains unclear is whether additional funding has been provided to Libraries Tasmania so they can increase library opening hours in areas experiencing population growth and increased demand, like Launceston and Deloraine.
"The Opening Hours Project (the original review of statewide opening hours) will benefit so many Tasmanians, and it needs an injection of funds to ensure it is implemented without Libraries Tasmania having to offset costs elsewhere."
