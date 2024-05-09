Council committees remain under review, but 'majority' back in action

A "majority" of council advisory committees have resumed operations, while a review into their function, objectives and operations remains ongoing.
The City of Launceston's network of advisory committees were placed into recess at the start of the year, meaning some meetings scheduled for the first quarter did not go ahead.
At the time, mayor Matthew Garwood said the review was recommended by the council's executive leadership as several committees regularly failed to reach quorum.
Acting chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt did not specify which committees had resumed operations as of May, but the number constituted a majority.
He reiterated an earlier statement by the mayor - that it had been some time since the committee system was reviewed, and the process was designed to "minimise disruption".
"Advisory committees play an important role at the City of Launceston, but it has been many years since we've reviewed their scope and functions," Mr Eberhardt said.
"Reviews of the various committees are being undertaken on a rolling basis, and each committee will have the opportunity to provide input into the overall review process as part of their meetings.
"We're undertaking the review in this way to minimising disruption to committee members, many of whom contribute their valuable time and expertise on a voluntary basis, and also to ensure we receive a wide variety of informed feedback."
The review, which Mr Eberhardt said would ensure the committees remained fit for purpose into the future, is expected to be complete late 2024.
The advisory committees consist of councillors, residents and other stakeholders, and are not mandated by legislation unlike the Municipal Emergency Management Committee and the council's Audit Panel.
