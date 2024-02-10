Council quietly pauses and reviews community committees

Advisory committees convened by the City of Launceston council have been quietly paused, with some possibly on the chopping block.
The groups, including the Transport Committee, the Homelessness Advisory Committee and the Heritage Advisory Committee are in recess pending a review.
Made up of councillors, community members and other stakeholders, the advisory committees are not required by legislation, unlike the Municipal Emergency Management Committee and Audit Panel.
Responding to a question by councillor Tim Walker at the February 8 council meeting, mayor Matthew Garwood said a recommendation came from the executive leadership team, which he then enacted as mayor.
The mayor said a wholesale review was necessary, and was triggered by feedback from some committee members.
"The decision to go into recess came as an executive leadership recommendation," Cr Garwood said.
"Some of those committees have since recommenced, some of them will commence shortly. Some of them will never commence again."
Cr Garwood said issues with the current crop of committees included a lack of attendance, and some regularly failed to hit quorum.
In further comments to The Examiner, the mayor said existing projects and plans would not be affected by the review.
"With the recent changes in the council, it seems like a good time to review the function, strategic objectives, and operation of our committees," Cr Garwood said.
"As a result of the review, some of committee meetings scheduled for the first quarter of the calendar year will be postponed and some committees won't be affected at all, due to the timing of their scheduled meetings.
"The intention is to undertake the review as quickly as practicable to minimise disruption to the important work of our committees and in particular to minimise disruption to our committee members, who contribute their valuable time and expertise to help advise our organisation."
The mayor did not say which committees had recommenced operations as mentioned at the council meeting, or how long the review would take.
The Examiner understands committee members were informed late January, after the meeting schedule was circulated.
Tasmanian Ratepayers Association president Lionel Morrell said the move to pause all committee meetings without any public notice struck him as "astonishing".
Mr Morrell said it was a poorly-timed decision while the council did not have a permanent chief executive officer in place.
"It's a disappointment this has occurred without any notice, including notice to the volunteer members of the community that give their time," he said.
"It's not the sort of thing you do while you're in this hiatus between general managers.
"It might be something that an incoming GM may wish to do, as part of a review of the administration of the place, but why do it in this gap where they're all acting staff?"
