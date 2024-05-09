Progress should not cost preservation of architecture

DO WE really want to replace the beautiful TasTAFE building in Wellington Street by an 11-storey high cement block?
We owe it to our children and grandchildren to preserve these beautiful artistic structures.
Most Launcestonians treasure them - let's preserve them so that tourists from interstate and overseas may continue to enjoy them.
Cities like this are few and far between.
Finance should not be priority number one in cases like this.
Marty Grober, Perth
A MEMO to the State Growth Department's road maintenance division.
Considering it is National Road Safety Week, is it possible for your department to requisition 3000 litres of white paint to restore the double-white lines on the Launceston-Beaconsfield highway that are totally scrubbed out and virtually invisible?
Any accidents due to this serious shortcoming on a major road should be to the state government's account.
David Hurburgh, Otago
ANOTHER very good letter from Bruce Webb today (The Examiner, May 8) regarding the Brisbane Street Mall.
Something needs to be done to attract people to the CBD.
Yesterday, I walked through the Quadrant \Mall which used to have some character until they decided to redesign it.
It was as dead as a morgue with myself walking one way and two people the other way.
I know people who won't go to the city because of parking and nothing they want that they can't get at suburban shopping centres.
Such a shame when we do have a lovely city.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
AFTER all the pre-election anti-stadium rhetoric from candidates, I wonder just how Labor voters feel now that they've been sold down the river and treated with such utter contempt by the party's new leader.
I may be naive, but I thought that an opposition was supposed to, well, oppose, not form a quasi coalition with the Liberals.
I would like to think that at least some of the elected members would be as courageous as Bridget Archer and actually listen to and put their constituents' interests first.
However, I believe this is wishful thinking.
Richard Hill, Newstead
A NOTE for senator Tyrell re Aldi: does she realise that the majority of their product comes from overseas and has not reduced prices in any mainland state?
Mick Robinson, Beauty Point
AS A resident of the George Town municipality, I could not help but agree with Graeme Neilsen who, in his usual pithy way, has pretty well summed up the attitude of the George Town Council.
I was surprised to see a recently planted row of trees gracing the centre of the main street.
For heaven's sake, the town is pretty enough.
How about spending some of our rates outside the town centre?
I have lived on an unsealed country road for the past 30 years and I am beginning to think that I may not live long enough to see it finished to a decent standard.
Malcolm McCulloch, Pipers River
I GOT a parking ticket.
As I walked to my car, within 50 metres I called out, not loudly admittedly.
I opened my phone parking app as I walked faster towards the attendant.
It was 10:08am and my dial said I was parking until 10:07am.
I pointed this out. He was polite. He said he was only doing his job. I felt sorry for both of us.
He also said I was four minutes over, so I must've touched the dial then I guess. Pretty easy to do.
Also pretty easy when you're finally driving away from parking after wrangling grandkids and their stuff into the car.
You don't get rewards for doing the right thing. Nor can you collect that extra parking you've paid for but didn't use.
Merril Gough, Relbia
