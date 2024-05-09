The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Your Say

Progress should not cost preservation of architecture

May 9 2024 - 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Tafe building in Launceston.
The former Tafe building in Launceston.

DO WE really want to replace the beautiful TasTAFE building in Wellington Street by an 11-storey high cement block?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.