Government delivering on promises would be just like livin' in paradise

IF WE got everything the government promised us we could make the sun shine every day and we could change the name of Tasmania to paradise.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
A FRIEND once told me: "It's better to be late in this world than early in the next". Take heed when rushing to get somewhere and pushing others to get out your way.
Kathryn Heathcote, Evandale
NUMEROUS stories on Violence against Women as reported in (The Examiner, May 17).
How absolutely appalling that has reached a level that women cannot even go for a jog without protection. Mr. Stephan aCampo offers to run with them for protection.
We do have the solution but are too afraid to enforce it. "Change the Law'' makes the sentences a deterrent to consider violence against women, and be feared.
For decades The Examiner have reported Domestic Violence, and it was revealed by Laura for Violence against women in Launceston it is at the moment the worst in 30 years, even 34 deaths 2022-2023, but not a thing has been done to curb it, not one thing.
A thirty year jail sentence without parole would certainly make these men think, but if the law was clearly outlined and advertised through the media it would at least make them stop and think.
Suggested sentences! Man striking a woman at any level 20 years, without parole. Brutal sustained violence in a marriage 30 years, domestic violence causing death, life.
Common sense will never appeal to anti-social men, only deterrent or consequences. Men who use their fiscal strength against women deserve no mercy. "Make them fear the law".
I do not profess to be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but at least it could be a step in the right direction, better than doing nothing only continued banter.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
DOMESTIC violence and homelessness are unfortunately on topic recently. However, we still need to sell further Government owned infrastructure.
Example: Hydro, TasRail, Aurora, TasNetworks, Metro, Sustainable Timber and TasWater and any others that need any direction from the Government.
We have already sold our owned enterprises that could assist homeless, DV victims and health. Pontville detention centre. 100 demountable homes.
Fountainside Hotel, 50 meticulously designed rooms (with catering facilities). The Charles Launceston. Could have been an annex to LGH.
SOLD or for sale with no forethought by the Government of the day.
Next a toll on Bridgewater bridge. The new stadium will be sold off a bargain price once built.
Let' sell off everything Tasmanians have paid for and finish up with having to finance new solutions to our continuing problems.
John Brennan, Newstead
IF LAUNCESTON is, as the sharp eyed and acute sniffer Glennis Sleurinck claims (The Examiner, May 16) on the nose and a city of gastroenterology (gastroenteritis?), then how come the burgh is up there among those vying for world's best regional city title and a gastronomist's bucket lister due to its dining excellence at every turn of the wheel?
Her solution is for the city council to do the job in resurrecting our decrepit, malodorous, ugly, food hazardous jewel of the north, then where should be a good place to start?
Come up with a game plan Glennis and not just a list of non-specific exaggerated opinions.
"Gastroenterology" my, my. And what does Friday night smell like in the mall on Saturday?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
I WAS very disappointed to read that the informative trout weekend at Liawenee was cancelled.
I believe it was due to water shortage. This I can understand due to the lack of rain. But why is the Hydro Electric company wasting water as they are?
On visiting the river at Cressy this week, the river is running full, just breaking the banks as it has done all through the fishing season.
Making the flow too fast and strong, which makes it almost impossible to fish. I am led to believe the reason being for all this water wasting is because power is being sold to the mainland.
Time to consider our own state.
Sandra Pitt, Waverley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.