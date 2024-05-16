AN ARTICLE in The Examiner (April 26) titled 'Lack of housing for those on parole' stated one of the reasons for this dilemma is lack of housing on the extended social housing wait list.
I questioned Premier Jeremy Rockliff on the issue of the new stadium that he wants to build while he was on a recent trip to Flinders Island.
He was happy to give me his spiel about a Tasmanian AFL team and how good it would be for our economy.
But what sort of revenue will the Tasmanian government get from a sports stadium? Maybe the government will make a hefty profit from sports betting? But how will that help with the everyday needs of Tasmanians? Put simply, it won't!
The health system is strapped as is the social housing. So much so, that it appears that keeping prisoners in jail because there is nowhere else to put them!
Come on Mr Rockliff, I dunno where you are mate, open your eyes and stop this stadium nonsense!
People need education, housing, a decent job and good hospitals. Not a sports arena, which we already have plenty of.
Mark Wilson, Flinders Island
THE 20 May each year is International Clinical Trials Day, and I would like to say thanks to the staff at Icon Cancer Centre Hobart, Launceston General Hospital, North West Regional Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital, for their ongoing commitment to improving treatments and outcomes for people diagnosed with breast cancer, through their participation in the Breast Cancer Trials research program.
More than 20,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer across Australia this year alone. That is 54 women per day. But while we still have a long way to go before we have a cure for every person, more women are surviving this disease than ever before.
Over the past three decades survival rates for breast cancer have increased by more than 30% and clinical trials research has made a significant contribution to this.
My team and I at Breast Cancer Trials would like to extend our deepest thanks. We would not have been able to achieve what we have without you, and we look forward to what will be achieved together in the years to come.
Soozy J Smith PhD, Breast Cancer Trials
ANOTHER great letter by Bruce Webb regarding the cleanliness or otherwise of the CBD (The Examiner, May 14). Another shop closing and no doubt, being the city of gastroenterology, another cafe will pop up only to pop down again after a few months. Hardly a ringing endorsement to entice people to the city. St. John Street was supposed to be upgraded a while ago but the paving stones are still sticking up to trip up the unwary, Birchalls is still an eyesore and unless it's for a massage, having the nails done or a cup of coffee that is harder to afford, there is no incentive to visit the CBD. It looks unloved and often smells that way after a Friday night! Hopefully the council will spruce it up and maybe we could have shops lured here that are interesting and not more cafes! Parking is expensive and the machines have tourists looking at them bemused so it's no wonder people tend to go to the shopping centres.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
IF "WEARING N95 masks and testing patients using RATs was the cheapest, saving an estimated $78.4 million and preventing 1,543 deaths statewide per year" why have Victorian hospitals mostly dumped N95s & routine testing, especially when the VIC budget is so deep in the red?
James Newton, Newstead
SO NOW that the Liberal party in red has backed the continuation of taxpayer funded forest destruction, I really wonder if any of the Tasmanian politicians understand the difference between "sustainable" and "renewable"? The fact something grows back doesn't by definition make it sustainable. No one will deny we need timber and therefore forestry, but to continue to send our forests to China for pulp is inexcusable, let alone knowing the taxpayers need to support the industry to keep it going. The entire forestry system, its policies and methods need a full overhaul. We need better choices, priorities, policies and outcomes to create a truly sustainable industry, because as it is it's simply destructive. The forest wars will intensify, no doubt.
Maarten Mulder, Weldborough
