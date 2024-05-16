People need education, housing, a decent job and good hospitals

ANOTHER great letter by Bruce Webb regarding the cleanliness or otherwise of the CBD (The Examiner, May 14). Another shop closing and no doubt, being the city of gastroenterology, another cafe will pop up only to pop down again after a few months. Hardly a ringing endorsement to entice people to the city. St. John Street was supposed to be upgraded a while ago but the paving stones are still sticking up to trip up the unwary, Birchalls is still an eyesore and unless it's for a massage, having the nails done or a cup of coffee that is harder to afford, there is no incentive to visit the CBD. It looks unloved and often smells that way after a Friday night! Hopefully the council will spruce it up and maybe we could have shops lured here that are interesting and not more cafes! Parking is expensive and the machines have tourists looking at them bemused so it's no wonder people tend to go to the shopping centres.