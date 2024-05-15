AFL stadium debate: It is unrealistic to compare Hobart to Melbourne

IN RESPONSE to David Champ (The Examiner, May 13), you have stated that the stadium will be our stadium. If that's the case then why not have it located in Launceston because it will certainly make it easier for those in the far north west who are reliant on public transport to come and see a game or event? As a matter of opinion though, it definitely won't be a state owned facility until the debt is paid off, especially if private investors are footing the bill. You are also trying to compare Hobart to Melbourne. That's unrealistic on so many levels. Nearly the entirety of Vic has adequate public transport for a start, our entire state doesn't even have a decent bus service let alone public rail. Mainlanders will probably never come down here for a single game on a regular basis because there's not that much to do afterwards in the way of entertainment, UTAS Stadium is already built and considered one of the top five grounds in the country so it wouldn't take much to expand the seating capacity, would it? The state is nearly broke, there are too many other areas that desperately need fixing. If Rockliff wants this to be his legacy, let him give up some of his farm and put it there, all at his own cost.
Jennie Wilson, Dunorlan
COUNCIL on the Ageing (COTA) Tasmania is deeply concerned at the alarming rise in financial elder abuse across our communities, as highlighted recently by Public Trustee CEO Todd Kennedy.
Elder abuse, in any form, is a deplorable act that goes against the values of respect and care for our ageing population. The exploitation of vulnerable older adults, especially by family members, is unacceptable and must be addressed as a matter of priority.
COTA is calling on the community to be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding the financial well-being of older Tasmanians. This includes raising awareness about the signs of financial abuse, promoting open communication within families, and encouraging the use of legal protections such as enduring powers of attorney and guardianship arrangements.
We remain committed to advocating for the rights and dignity of older adults, and we urge the government and financial institutions across Tasmania to take decisive action to prevent and address financial elder abuse in our State.
Brigid Wilkinson, Acting CEO, COTA
WITH the end of the century of oil in sight, the next thing could be uranium, already providing 90 per cent of electricity in France. Australia has a third of the world's reserves. Will it lead to awkward questions for the Energy and Environment ministers, like COP28 in Dubai? Will it be managed to eventually provide more income than the Australian Government gets in tax, like Norway's share of North Sea oil, or frittered away on social welfare like Britain's share? Will it be given away for nothing like Australia's gas? Will it be seized by colonial British and put in a museum like the Elgin marbles, or given to the Ottomans to blow up with the rest of the Pathenon, erasing the British from history? Or will it be given to the descendants of the one version of the dozen successive cities at Troy deceptively invaded by Greeks, unimagining all history since Homer? Australia's uranium - not a Trojan horse so much as an archaeologist's obscure penance for one.
EJ Peterson, Launceston
THE recent announcement by the Federal Labor Government in relation to the future of Australia's gas industry is, in my opinion ,totally impossible to accept. The announcement virtually ensures that gases burned by the gas industry to create energy will continue to release massive amounts of greenhouse gases, a major cause of human induced climate change, into the atmosphere of the Earth for decades to come.
Have the Labor party given up attempting to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050? Are they completely ignoring that global heat records are being smashed around the world year after year? What about the other wide range of climate related promises made in the lead up to the last Federal election, how many of these have also been pushed to one side?
I fear for the future of the human race.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
