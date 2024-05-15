AFL stadium debate: It is unrealistic to compare Hobart to Melbourne

IN RESPONSE to David Champ (The Examiner, May 13), you have stated that the stadium will be our stadium. If that's the case then why not have it located in Launceston because it will certainly make it easier for those in the far north west who are reliant on public transport to come and see a game or event? As a matter of opinion though, it definitely won't be a state owned facility until the debt is paid off, especially if private investors are footing the bill. You are also trying to compare Hobart to Melbourne. That's unrealistic on so many levels. Nearly the entirety of Vic has adequate public transport for a start, our entire state doesn't even have a decent bus service let alone public rail. Mainlanders will probably never come down here for a single game on a regular basis because there's not that much to do afterwards in the way of entertainment, UTAS Stadium is already built and considered one of the top five grounds in the country so it wouldn't take much to expand the seating capacity, would it? The state is nearly broke, there are too many other areas that desperately need fixing. If Rockliff wants this to be his legacy, let him give up some of his farm and put it there, all at his own cost.