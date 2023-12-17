Kikoak awaits AFLW draft after 'accidental' football journey

On the eve of what could be a life-changing moment for her, Tunisha Kikoak is full of emotions.
Touted as a top prospect for Monday night's AFLW draft, the former North Launceston and current Old Scotch product is a likely chance to be chosen by one of the seven clubs who have spoken to her already.
After impressive campaigns with the Tasmania Devils, Allies and an even a stint with North Melbourne in VFLW, the versatile ruck said she felt as though this week could mark the end of one stage of her life and the beginning of another.
Born on the Gold Coast, Kikoak moved to Launceston in grade seven with sister Lelanni, mother Kelly and father Josh, and the now 18-year-old said she came from a background of netball and softball before "accidentally" falling into football.
"There was one time where the North Launceston girls were so desperate for players that [club president Thane Brady] was like 'I know these two amazing girls Lelanni and Tunisha, they've never played but they know the rules'," she said.
"And that first morning, cold as it was, it was just the game that I fell in love with instantly."
From there she continued playing for the Bombers, but AFLW was nothing more than a pipe dream.
She made the switch from North Launceston to Old Scotch last year and has enjoyed her limited time as a Thistle, a club which she credited a major role in her latter stages of development, while also remaining appreciative of North.
It was not until the beginning of this year, when she became eligible for the draft, that something clicked inside the former Prospect High School and Newstead College student.
"I didn't think I'd be able to make it, I've always played for fun and for the love of it and so it was not until this year where it dawned on me that this is actually possible if I put in the work," she said.
She has made good on that.
Her efforts with the Devils in the Talent League and then the Allies in the national championships have catapulted Kikoak into the eyeline of various AFLW teams.
"Allies was another experience, I got to play on the Gold Coast, which was my favorite part, and I think just the way the team bonded from four different states and territories was just incredible. It was really inspirational, because it was really fun," she said.
Kikoak diplomatically stated she did not have a preference as to what team she gets drafted to, but the connection between grand finalists North Melbourne and Tasmania can't be ignored.
In fact, the club's official name is North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and the side boasts midfielder Mia King, who is a product of East Launceston.
And Kikoak had her own experience this year at the Roos too, playing a VFLW match against Collingwood in May.
The versatile prospect said the experience was a whirlwind one, and that it gave her an understanding of the environment she could be entering in a few days' time.
"That weekend was actually my birthday, so it was a bit hectic, but it was still pretty good," she said.
"When we got over there and when we started playing the game, it was just a whole different experience. The transition from Coates league to VFL was massive and it took a little adjustment, but after half-time I got into the swing of things and it just felt good to play."
While the draft will be held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Kikoak will be watching on from home with family and friends, although she admitted she was still unsure how she was going to fill in time ahead of the 7pm start.
Having had time to reflect on her football journey to date, the potential draftee felt there were too many people to thank for her development, from former coach Dean Smith - who spotted her ability and potential for AFLW football years before she did - to Jodie Clifford and Deb Reynolds who Kikoak described as "amazing individuals".
Kikoak was named as one of three players in Kevin Sheehan's top 30 draft prospects and is among the 13 Tasmanian players who have nominated for the draft.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.