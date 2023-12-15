Tasmanian trio selected in top 30 prospects ahead of AFLW draft

Football draft guru Kevin Sheehan has listed three Tasmanians within his top 30 prospects ahead of the AFLW draft on Monday.
Glenorchy duo Brooke Barwick and Georgia Clark were listed alongside Old Scotch and North Launceston product Tunisha Kikoak, with all three a high chance to get picked up.
Barwick and Clark, who have had contrasting seasons in 2023, agreed that it would be "a dream come true" should their names be called out, revealing that around 10 clubs have shown their interest to each player.
The large interest in Barwick's services has been a relief for the midfielder, who has spent all of this year out of action after suffering an anterior-cruciate ligament injury nine months ago.
"It was definitely hard from the sideline watching my teammates run out there, but I think it was just switching the mindset to be positive and looking at the things I can learn outside of the game and hopefully that improves when I go back to play," she said.
"I think it's so important to have that mental resilience as well as physical in the game because footy is mental as well. So if we can be strong off the field, you're going to do really well on the field."
Sheehan described the diminutive midfielder as "explosive" before detailing her credentials.
"[Barwick] has shown the ability to break the lines with her pace and evasiveness. Is a neat user of the ball by hand and foot which saw her win All Australian honours as a bottom-age player while representing the Allies at the 2022 National Championships," he wrote.
While Barwick has had a busy year in rehabilitation, Clark has been off her feet with Tasmania Devils and Allies duties all season, which has seen her clock up plenty of miles.
"It's been a very busy year, flying away pretty much every second weekend, but it's been a fairly up and down season," she said.
"[There were] some good patches and some more challenging patches, but a lot of opportunities getting to play with Allies and academy camps and training, which was pretty awesome getting to learn from the top talent across Australia."
Sheehan regarded the self-described "undersized key forward" as courageous with strong hands, adding that she has plenty of potential.
"Reads the cues in the air to make great position as a marking target. Kicked 17 goals and averaged 16 disposals and four marks in the Coates Talent League this year to earn Team of the Year honours for the second-consecutive season," he wrote.
"[She] was also prominent for the Allies at the National Championships over the past two years. Only turned 18 years of age in December so still has plenty of upside."
For Kikoak, Sheehan was high in his praise for her development over the past 12 months, after the utility impressed with the Devils and Allies.
"Versatile and athletic tall player who has expanded her game over the past two seasons playing in the ruck and forward and has also shown real potential with her dash from defence," he wrote.
Alongside the three talents, Tasmania have 10 entrants for Monday night's draft, which begins at 7pm at Marvel Stadium.
