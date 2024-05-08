The Examiner
'Last hurrah': Deloraine volunteer firefighter retires after 35 years

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
May 9 2024 - 6:30am
Greg 'Salty' Saltmarsh has retired from the Deloraine Fire Brigade after 35 years volunteering. Picture by Saree Salter
Greg 'Salty' Saltmarsh has retired from the Deloraine Fire Brigade after 35 years volunteering. Picture by Saree Salter

After 35 years volunteering for the Deloraine Fire Brigade, Greg 'Salty' Saltmarsh has hung up the uniform for good.

