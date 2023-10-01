The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jo Palmer says she has always felt 'exceptionally supported' by party

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 1 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal Member for Rosevears Jo Palmer MP supports the Premier's desicion to ask for the resignation of former Attorney-General Elise Archer. Picture Paul Scambler
Liberal Member for Rosevears Jo Palmer MP supports the Premier's desicion to ask for the resignation of former Attorney-General Elise Archer. Picture Paul Scambler

Liberal Rosevears MLC Jo Palmer dismissed claims from former Attorney-General Elise Archer that the Liberal Party "continued to fail to support ambitious women".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.