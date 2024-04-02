How Djuker Hart's tours are teaching others about Indigenous culture

A dedicated advocate for Indigenous culture, Djuker Hart is committed to sharing his cultural knowledge with others through his unique tours.
It's his work in this field that earned him two nominations for the Tasmanian Young Achievers Award, which recognises and promotes the achievements of young Tasmanians up to 30 years of age.
Mr Hart said it was nice to be acknowledged for his work.
"I started up my own business over the past year, working on creating new cultural tours around the state," Mr Hart said.
"I'm working on a Bruny Island one at the moment and I've got a few day trips set up for schools.
"My plan is to try to set up cultural tours around the state and then train up Indigenous guides to run the tours."
He said unlike your standard walking tour, Hart Cultural Connections takes people out on country and teaches them about the cultural values and lifestyles of Indigenous people.
"It gives people that authentic, cultural experience," Mr Hart said.
"I've been lucky enough to spend time with different mobs throughout Australia which has given me a good understanding of cultural knowledge and beliefs.
"And the way that cultural people have managed to land throughout all of Australia, rather than just Tasmania."
Mr Hart said Indigenous tourism had become one of the more popular and sought out tourism ventures in Australia.
"It's really a growing thing, people from all over the world and throughout Australia are looking to get that cultural experience and learn more about their own backyards and history," Mr Hart said.
"For a lot of years, it was a very unspoken thing and really wasn't accepted whereas now, it's becoming more and more accepted and people are really wanting to learn about it."
Along with his business, Mr Hart said it was important to him to pass down cultural knowledge.
"My father was a cultural teacher from Australia who came to Tasmania and shared a lot of dance and lore and different things like that with the Tasmanian Aboriginal people," Mr Hart said.
"I think it's really important for us as a people to be able to keep that culture alive, and for me I think doing tourism and teaching in schools is probably the best way for me to do that."
