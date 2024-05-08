Labor voters have right to be sour about stadium position

IT IS incredibly disappointing to find that the Labor Party has now sided with the Liberals in supporting the Macquarie Point stadium.
In March, voters were led to believe that Labor's candidates would be anti-stadium.
Instead, Tasmania's euphemistically called opposition party is now eligible to be a participant in the Australian Olympic gymnastics team for its excellent backflip manoeuvres.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
CRAIG Thompson's interview with Labor leader Dean Winter revealed more about what Labor doesn't stand for than what it does (The Examiner, April 28).
Not once in the published version of the interview was the environment mentioned.
His mantra was jobs, jobs, jobs and expanding the traditional industries of mining, forestry, aquaculture and agriculture without any qualification about their potential impact on the environment.
He talks about having the best water, but denigrates the Greens who are the ones who want to protect it.
Now, with a populist about face to support the stadium, we can add the avoidance of fiscal responsibility to the disregard for the environment.
I see Labor stuck in their old paradigms and only just maintaining their existing support at the polls.
Not only could they not form government, it seems they won't be trying to be an opposition.
Meanwhile the trend in the recent lower and upper house elections showed more Greens and responsible independents chipping away at the base of the self-absorbed Labor and Liberal parties.
Malcolm Cowan, West Launceston
IN RESPONSE to Ron Baines (The Examiner, April 22): there is no silver bullet.
Why should we do the heavy lifting?
There is no free lunch.
The right wing, anti-climate change whine is well and truly at play here.
Pity we could not harness it and convert all that hot air into a productive form of energy.
At every turn: whinge, whine, obfuscate and pretend that standing still is the epitome of good governance.
The moral imperative to puncturing the tyres of those woke, muddle-headed progressives.
Change is never easy yet cost is not a one-way street.
Just ask those impacted by the floods in the Northern Rivers of NSW and South East Queensland.
Why should we do the heavy lifting?
Because in a country with the highest per capita emissions in the developed world, on a continent regularly impacted by heightened climate change events - we just should.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
THIS newspaper does well to cover the Cass report which exposes serious concerns about the care of children confused about their sexual nature being put at risk by treatment based on false information.
Four years ago, the UK government called for a review of the treatments carried out in clinics there following complaints by clients, their parents and paediatric mental health specialists, and the consequent closure of a major London clinic, the Tavistock Clinic.
For some time, repeated calls have been made to the federal and Tasmanian governments by clients, their families and experienced mental health specialists, for an inquiry into similar practices used here, but these calls have been ignored and there are many reports of Australian children being harmed.
But the Cass report cannot be ignored
Inquiries should be conducted without further delay.
Australia should join Sweden, Norway, Finland and France where these practices have been abandoned in favour of holistic and evidence based care.
Pat Gartlan, Battery Point
IN RESPONSE to: 'Insights for state's transgender debate' (The Examiner, April 20):
There should be no such debate applicable to under 10 year-olds as they are not adults.
Children get confused about many things in life - they say they want to become pilots, firemen or women, astronauts, or change their gender.
We need to help them grow and mature, not use surgery, which is child abuse in its worst form, or fill them full of drugs to ruin their adult lives.
Be mindful of this if you are in the medical profession: first do no harm.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
