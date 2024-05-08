The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Your Say

Labor voters have right to be sour about stadium position

May 9 2024 - 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression on the proposed Macquarie Point stadium which is scheduled to be operational in 2029.
An artist's impression on the proposed Macquarie Point stadium which is scheduled to be operational in 2029.

IT IS incredibly disappointing to find that the Labor Party has now sided with the Liberals in supporting the Macquarie Point stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.