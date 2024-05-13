Should Launceston Council be held accountable for declining inner city cleanliness?

NICOLSON'S Bookshop and Bakers Lane are or have closed and I am hearing of several other smaller businesses questioning their presence in Launceston City!
One major task that Launceston City Council should be held at task over is the declining state of inner city cleanliness, sanitation and overall appearance! Questions need to be asked about who is responsible for the running of this department. A walk around on Mother's Day with interstate guests was extremely embarrassing.
All council officials and elected representatives must be taken on a walk throughout our city to see for themselves!
I have never seen footpaths so dirty, rubbish bins in need of disinfecting / cleaning and the tagging across our shopping precincts is growing at alarming speed that is contributing to a frightening ghetto vibe. This definitely is not encouraging people to shop. This is nothing short of shocking and a BIG slap in the face to some of our hard working elected city officials and passionate residents.
Why can't our council become much more strongly engaged in discussions with city landlords about taking a proud stance on the preservation and presentation of our historic and general street facing buildings? Many other municipalities take this position very seriously and are showing promising results.
Presently our wee city is definitely not looking glamorous and is looking extremely lacklustre, the worst I and my business colleagues ever seen and it's getting worse!
Shine on Launceston, Shine on, a catchphrase that has never been more prevalent.
Bruce Webb, Launceston
MOTHER'S Day is a special cause for celebration, for many Australian families. But Labor's announcement last week about its "Future Gas Strategy' certainly blighted my enjoyment of the day. The 'Wreck-the-Future Gas Strategy' would be a more apt name. How can the government claim to back a clean energy transition, when they plan to support gas extraction for decades to come? Gas is a heat-trapping pollutant, and its extraction and use contribute substantially to global warming. A ten-year-old can tell you that. I'm sure that for most mums, a liveable future for our children and grandchildren would be the best Mother's Day gift we could receive.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
LAUNCESTON, a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, welcomes two new McDonald's outlets.
Should UNESCO clarify this recognition is for the culinary delights of US fast food chains?
Marc de Cazanove, Mowbray
AS CO-CHAIRS of the Australian Mental Health Prize, we're reaching out to Australian communities to encourage nominations for the 2024 Prize.
Recent events have underscored the importance of supporting one another during challenging times. It is also imperative that we have responsible conversations that challenge stigma and misinformation surrounding mental health. With almost half of Australians facing mental health challenges in their lifetime, it's clear that no community is untouched by these issues.
Despite this, mental health funding remains disproportionately low, exacerbating service gaps and leaving marginalised individuals without essential support. The aftermath of COVID-19 has only intensified these challenges, emphasising the interconnectedness of mental health with broader societal issues.
The Australian Mental Health Prize serves as a platform to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to mental health advocacy and service provision. Nominations for the 2024 prize are open until July 8, 2024, with winners announced on September 23, 2024. Categories include Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, lived experience, professional, and community hero.
We urge your readers to nominate deserving candidates who have shown outstanding dedication to mental health in their communities. To nominate, visit https://www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au Together, let's prioritise mental well-being and create more inclusive and supportive societies.
Lucy Brogden AM and Allan Fels AO, Co-Chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Group
I SHARE Ian Broinowski's grief over the Labor Party, (The Examiner, May 11). After an eye watering insipid election campaign, the joining up with the present Liberal Government over the Football Oval in Hobart is simply pathetic.
Francis Sheahan, Norwood
I HAVE a feeling of deja vu, aka been here, done this. Some time back, this state was betrayed by Labor over the Franklin Dam.
Now Labor has done this again with the stadium turn around, for something most do not want. Only difference between this betrayal is many did want the damned dam.
Ron Baines Kings Meadows
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.