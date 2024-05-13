Should Launceston Council be held accountable for declining inner city cleanliness?

MOTHER'S Day is a special cause for celebration, for many Australian families. But Labor's announcement last week about its "Future Gas Strategy' certainly blighted my enjoyment of the day. The 'Wreck-the-Future Gas Strategy' would be a more apt name. How can the government claim to back a clean energy transition, when they plan to support gas extraction for decades to come? Gas is a heat-trapping pollutant, and its extraction and use contribute substantially to global warming. A ten-year-old can tell you that. I'm sure that for most mums, a liveable future for our children and grandchildren would be the best Mother's Day gift we could receive.