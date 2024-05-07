The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Children abusing other children: 'This is happening more than we realise'

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 8 2024 - 9:43am, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children abusing other children: 'This is happening more than we realise'
Children abusing other children: 'This is happening more than we realise'

Conversations about children and young people sexually abusing their siblings and peers are often avoided and yet "it is happening more than people realise".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.