Children abusing other children: 'This is happening more than we realise'

Conversations about children and young people sexually abusing their siblings and peers are often avoided and yet "it is happening more than people realise".
Tasmania's child sexual abuse inquiry, which looked at abuse in schools, hospitals, the out of home care system and youth prisons, raised a spotlight on harmful sexual behaviours.
They found that Tasmanian children who displayed harmful sexual behaviours needed better access to support services.
An event being held this week, Courageous Conversations to prevent child sexual abuse, is delving into the issue.
One of its key themes is looking at how best to support children and young people in Tasmania who exhibit these behaviours, while also supporting the victim-survivors.
Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce said peer sexual abuse can arise in any setting where children interact, between siblings, step-siblings and peers.
"This is happening more than people realise. It is happening between children and young people in schools, in out of home care settings and in youth detention, but it is also happening in people's homes."
"From birth, kids are developing their communication skills, their social skills, but they are also developing sexually. Sometimes that sexual development is tipping into something that is not typical or moving into something that is problematic," she said.
"So it is really important that parents and carers, teachers, and everyone working with children and young people are open to talking about sexual development in children, and also feel confident to reach for support."
Ms Fordyce said support for harmful sexual behaviours needed to be delivered in a non-stigmatising way, with empathy and better engagement.
"Talking about child sexual abuse is tricky enough, and when we start talking about children harming other children, people can get a little anxious," she said.
"But I think that talking about this topic in an open and transparent way is part of breaking the stigma."
The two day conference begins on Wednesday.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Laurel House 24/7 Sexual Assault Support Service 1800 697 877. Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
