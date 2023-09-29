A boy in state care showing signs of harmful sexual behaviours was placed into foster care with another boy, who was flagged as a risk, and was raped by his foster sibling, a report has found.
When the foster carers reported their concerns about alleged sexual abuse, the out-of-home care system took no action and both boys remained in the same home.
Meanwhile, in the education system, a primary school aged boy allegedly performed 'violent and coercive sexual acts' against fellow students on school grounds, multiple times a week, that were perceived by the children as 'games'.
Complaints were made to the school but the parents were 'left in the dark' and removed their children from the school, but the boy went on to abuse further children.
These matters were raised in the final report of the Tasmanian child sexual abuse inquiry which has stressed an urgent need to raise awareness about harmful sexual behaviours (HSB) being exhibited by children.
It found instances of children inflicting harm, sometimes severely, on children in schools, out-of-home care and youth detention.
It said it occurred frequently in the out-of-home care system, and found 178 allegations of such abuse.
The report said that children were either not believed, that the possibility of such behaviour was not accepted by institutions, or that they were uninformed and not equipped to respond to such behaviour.
HSB is sexual behaviour displayed by children or young people that "falls outside what may be considered developmentally, socially, and culturally expected, may cause harm to themselves or others, and occur either face to face and/or via technology".
The report states that children who have been exposed to pornography, or experienced family violence are at increased risk of displaying HSB.
In out of home care hey are likely to be male children who have had inadequate sex education and who have experienced abuse themselves.
The Commission stated that all schools must offer child sexual abuse prevention programs, that must include education about HSB.
It has also recommended the establishment of a Harmful Sexual Behaviours Support Unit, to sit within the Education, Children and Youth department, that will become an assistance body for such behaviours.
This unit will be responsible for developing state policy to prevent and respond to such behaviours.
The Commission said it was encouraged by the state school system employing two psychologists and two social workers to support children affected by HSB or child sexual abuse.
"We did not see parallel initiatives to enhance responses in out of home care or youth justice but conclude there is a profound and urgent need for this to occur," it said.
It stressed that a unique policy for the out-of-home care and youth justice systems for HSB should be developed.
"The department does not have a policy for preventing, identifying or responding to harmful sexual behaviours in out of home care and has only recently funded limited specialist support for children engaging in such behaviour," the Commission said.
The Commission said treatment for HSB is effective, but the current assessment and treatment program for HSB was not enough.
"Funding a community service to provide limited access to education, expert consultation and therapy...is an insufficient response to children in the care of the state," it said.
In the out-of-home care context, it found that current policy relating to HSB allegations could not apply "because the alleged abuser is not a carer but another child".
"We could not identify any other policy that outlines how to respond to and manage harmful sexual behaviours, and the Department does not provide mandatory training to Child Safety Service staff or out of home care carers and staff about harmful sexual behaviours," it said.
The Commission said the government needs to formulate a whole-of-system plan to prevent, identify and respond to harmful sexual behaviours.
It said therapy services should be adequately funded, and easily accessed in a timely manner by all children, regardless of age, identity or location in the state, including those in youth detention.
