Educating kids about the risks of sexual abuse, and teaching them about private parts and appropriate touching, are key factors in keeping children safe from predators, says the commission of inquiry.
Child safety is at the heart of the commission of inquiry's 191 recommendations, and a key part of its school reforms is for Tasmania to mandate child sexual abuse prevention programs in schools.
It wants every child and young person to learn about bodily autonomy, how to deal with threats to their safety, and to know what healthy and acceptable sexual behaviour is, and isn't.
READ MORE on the Commission of Inquiry final report
The child sexual abuse inquiry wants to keep students safe from abuse by ensuring that:
It also wants to make sure that any allegation of child sexual abuse is consistently and appropriately dealt with by every school in Tasmania, where:
It said an overarching body, the Child-Related Incident Management Directorate, would receive, assess, investigation and oversee every allegation of child sexual abuse or misconduct in schools.
Finally, it said the education department should establish an Office of Safeguarding Children and Young People, which would produce policy specifically aimed at protecting children, to reduce the risks of child sexual abuse.
The commission of inquiry said such programs are a powerful tool to prevent child sexual abuse.
"Targeted child sexual abuse prevention education programs can help children and young people to identify grooming or sexually abusive behaviours, give them confidence about asserting their boundaries, and empower them to report any violations," it said.
"Such programs can also help challenge harmful norms or attitudes at an early stage, particularly around issues of consent."
READ MORE on the Commission of Inquiry final report
It heard from a number of victim-survivors who did not realise they had been sexually abused until they were well into their adult lives, which was caused by a lack of education.
Young people who they spoke to as part of the inquiry said there was "not enough teaching about adult-child sexual abuse, institutional child sexual abuse and who to turn to if they experience harm".
Child sexual abuse prevention expert Professor Kerryann Walsh told the inquiry that age appropriate prevention education should start as early as possible.
She said it begins with parents, and continues into childcare, into kindergarten and then across the school journey.
Professor Walsh said good programs include body ownership, private parts, appropriate versus inappropriate touching, distinguishing types of secrets, and who and how to tell.
She said shorter 20-minute modules delivered once a week for six weeks was best, through interactive sessions using songs, puppetry and other methods, so children could discuss and absorb the content.
The inquiry wants prevention education in state, independent and catholic schools, and in Tasmanian government funded early learning preschool programs, up until year 12.
"All Tasmanian students should have the benefit of programs designed to help them learn and understand their right to be safe from sexual abuse or harmful sexual behaviours," it said.
"It is also efficient to have a single, consistent approach to programs across the State."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.