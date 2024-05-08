Hard-to-staff schools won't miss out with teacher incentives

The state government has promised to improve the quality of regional schools and will now expand its remote teachers incentives to attract teachers to schools that have staffing difficulties.
Following the $188 million dollar School Building Blitz investment, Education Minister Jo Palmer said the remote teachers incentive expansion aimed to support hard-to-staff schools.
"This investment will guarantee our hard-to-staff schools attract and retain the high-quality teachers they need and deserve," she said.
"We already have an incentive program out to ensure that we are able to attract and retain teachers ... but we also know that there are other schools who aren't necessarily in a remote location who have trouble finding staff - known as hard-to-staff schools.
"We want to extend our incentive program so that we are making sure we are driving the retention of teachers in our remote locations, as well as driving, attracting and retaining teachers in our hard to start schools."
Mowbray Heights Primary School was one of 15 schools to receive funding for the School Building Blitz.
Mowbray Heights Primary School principal Sharon Symes said she had big aspirations for the school's future and the School Builidng Blitz allowed them to come true.
"We've had a masterplan drawn up, so we are ready to support our students to thrive in a really contemporary classroom space," she said.
"Our population is very close to 500, so there are some classrooms that have 27 children in a fairly small classroom.
"We are fairly cramped here - It'd be lovely to be able to open up our rooms and incorporate some breakout spaces and outdoor learning opportunities for our children."
Ms Symes said the school was landlocked and had creative plans to work with the limited space.
"It's not so much about expanding the space, it's about how we will utilise what we have in the best way possible," she said.
King Island District High School, Flinders Island District High School, Redpa Primary School, Cape Barren Island School, Rosebery District High School, Strahan Primary School, Mountain Heights School and Zeehan Primary School already have incentives in place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.