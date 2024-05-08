The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hard-to-staff schools won't miss out with teacher incentives

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mowbray Heights Primary School principal Sharon Symes, Education Minister Jo Palmer and Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Mowbray Heights Primary School principal Sharon Symes, Education Minister Jo Palmer and Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The state government has promised to improve the quality of regional schools and will now expand its remote teachers incentives to attract teachers to schools that have staffing difficulties.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.