Mowbray Heights Primary School will get a lot sportier when the Northern Suburb Recreational Hub opens in 2025.
A Parliamentary inquiry revealed on Monday that the school will have a direct connection to the recreation centre.
Department of State Growth director of significant infrastructure Alex Barber said as part of the design principles, there would be connecting gateway access from the school through to the hub facility.
"We have had ongoing dialogue with the Principal there, and as part of that they had ongoing concerns about the existing facility in its current state," Mr Barber said.
"Once we were able to show them a fly through and give them a project update on this, they immediately saw the benefits associated with being able to bring the children through that facility."
"This will give them every opportunity to activate their sporting programs, and run school programs through there."
Deputy chair Tania Rattray MLC raised asked Mr Barber if the school would be involved in management arrangements for the centre moving forward.
"If they can't afford to access it it'll be of no value, so how do you see that unfolding?" Ms Rattray said.
Mr Barber said in terms of the end result for the hub, there would be acknowledgement around school use and being able to provide access to the school.
"A lot of the activities or the commercial activities are after hours, so this gives the school kids an opportunity to go between nine and three, or potentially participate in an after school activity on their own according to the PCYC," he said.
"There's certainly the opportunity, and the expectation in the way that we're setting this up, to make sure that the school has every opportunity to access this facility given its close proximity."
