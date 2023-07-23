North Launceston's Fletcher Bennett has said the Tasmanian State League's imminent discontinuation may result in him looking interstate to continue football.
The defender, who is averaging just under 16 disposals per game, has continued the talk opposing AFL Tasmania's decision to stop the TSL at the end of 2024.
"There's a chance that the TSL not going ahead post-2024 will require me to move to the mainland," Bennett said.
"Obviously I want to play footy at the highest level I can, but, naturally, there's a chance that this may force me to have to move."
Bennett stated that he was keen to stay in his home state, with the Bomber enjoying his time with the Northern club.
He even spoke positively of the reintroduction of a Tasmanian VFL team which is set to happen in 2025.
But the exercise sport science student said a step back into the NTFA did not interest him.
"Not everyone's got the same aspirations, not everyone's got the same goals, so having that TSL environment still going ahead is crucial," he said.
"In the NTFA they have some blowouts and so for Launceston and North Launceston to get dropped back, it's certainly not going to make that easier in terms of getting consistent results."
On Friday, the head of AFL Tasmania Damien Gill said he was happy to work with the Northern State League clubs to find an amicable solution, but Bennett said he was yet to speak with anyone from the sporting body.
Questioned on whether Tasmania has the depth in talent to have both VFL and TSL teams, Bennett was confident that it did.
"Absolutely ... I think we can all agree the state game a few weeks ago was probably one of the best games I've probably watched," he said.
"So the talent within that side that took it to Queensland, as well as the juniors that are coming through, I think it's a pretty exciting time for Tasmanian football moving ahead.
"The TSL deserves to stay because if it is out, it will make a disruption to the pathway and that's crucial."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
