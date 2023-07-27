Councillor Hugh McKenzie has been named the City of Launceston's new deputy mayor after a ballot among his colleagues.
Cr McKenzie was first elected to the council in 2011 after a long career in business.
After councillor Danny Gibson resigned as mayor the deputy role was filled on an acting basis, with councillor Andrea Dawkins being voted in by her fellow councillors to serve in the interim.
As former deputy mayor Matthew Garwood was officially appointed to the role of mayor, the previous appointments were nullified with the permanent deputy appointment made at the July 27 council meeting.
Crs McKenzie, Dawkins and Andrew Palmer put their names forward for the role and were given two minutes to persuade their colleagues.
Cr Dawkins had the first opportunity to speak and said she was pleased with how she performed in the recent mayoral by-election, but she was aware the numbers were against her in the new contest.
She gave a damning verdict of the lack of female representation on the council and said regardless of her title after the meeting she would still pursue causes close to her heart.
"I understand that it would have been a stretch for a progressive feminist with an interest in social justice who has no religion to hold leadership roles on town council in a place as conservative as Launceston," Cr Dawkins said.
"Launceston council has had very few women leaders and unlike other councils and state parliament has never, and with current trends will not reach gender parity.
"No matter the outcome I will continue to show up and do my job and find ways to pursue social justice, action on climate change and gender equality."
Cr Palmer highlighted his extensive experience as a fund raiser, dance instructor and small business operator - all things he said would make him a "solid deputy mayor".
"Since being elected I've thrown myself into this role," he said.
"I'm 100 per cent committed to our community, our committees, workshops, and indeed this table ... I come to this place full of energy with fresh eyes, ready to take on issues that matter to our community.
"I'm not afraid to sit at the table with community leaders, business leaders and indeed government leaders and ask the hard questions ... I'll be a solid deputy mayor."
Cr McKenzie pitched himself as a collaborative deputy mayor, and assured his colleagues they knew exactly who and what they would be voting for.
"I think you know who I am, what I do and how I do it," he said.
"I respect everyone's right to have a view even if I disagree with it. I've always had to listen to different points of view and build a better way of doing things.
"For me it's how the 12 of us work together to make the best decisions for Launceston. There's never been an 'I' in team."
